Lee stresses defense and dialogue at West Sea event

President Lee Jae-myung said on March 27 that building a peaceful Korean Peninsula free from the threat of war and hostility remains a historic mission entrusted by those who defended the West Sea.Speaking at a West Sea Defense Day ceremony at Daejeon National Cemetery, Lee said South Korea must maintain a strong military to protect its people and territory while also pursuing lasting peace. He described this dual task as a responsibility passed down by fallen service members.“The 55 heroes who defended the West Sea did not merely protect a maritime boundary,” Lee said. “Our responsibility is clear. We must transform the waters they defended with their lives from a zone of conflict into a foundation for peace and prosperity.” Without directly mentioning North Korea, Lee signaled his intent to ease inter-Korean tensions through dialogue and cooperation.Lee attended the ceremony for a second consecutive year, following his appearance as a presidential candidate last year. The government designated the fourth Friday of March as West Sea Defense Day in 2016 to honor those killed in the 2002 Second Battle of Yeonpyeong, the 2010 sinking of the warship Cheonan and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island later that year.After the ceremony, Lee chaired his first meeting of senior military commanders at the Defense Ministry in Seoul’s Yongsan District. He noted that North Korea has begun fortifying areas near the Military Demarcation Line within the Demilitarized Zone and called for a strong joint defense posture based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Lee also called for faster progress on defense reform, including the introduction of a selective conscription system that would allow eligible individuals to volunteer for military service within the broader draft framework. It marked the first time since taking office that he publicly referred to the proposal.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com