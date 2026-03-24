Kim Hyo-joo edges Korda to win Founders Cup

“I’m happy to have another identical trophy at home,” Kim Hyo-joo said after a hard-fought victory at the LPGA Founders Cup.Kim closed with a 1-over 73 on Sunday at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club, carding four birdies against five bogeys. Despite the uneven round, she finished at 16-under 272 to edge Nelly Korda by one stroke, with Korda at 15-under. The victory marked Kim’s first title of the season and the eighth of her career on the LPGA Tour, and her first since the Ford Championship in March last year.Although the event has changed sponsors, Kim first broke through here in 2015 during her rookie season. Her winner’s purse has since doubled from $225,000 to $450,000. “It means more to win again at the event where I earned my first title as a rookie,” she said. “Winning the same tournament twice is special.”The outcome was rewarding, but the final round tested her composure. Kim had led from the opening round and began Sunday with a five-shot cushion over Korda, appearing firmly in control.That advantage quickly narrowed. Kim struggled to find rhythm early and could not build momentum, trading two birdies for two bogeys on the front nine. Korda, meanwhile, surged with four birdies before the turn and drew level with a birdie at the par-5 10th.Kim’s wedge play proved decisive under pressure. At the par-3 13th, she sent her tee shot well beyond the green but clipped the flagstick with her recovery to save par. She produced another clutch par at the par-3 17th after missing the green into deep rough, relying again on a precise wedge.“My ball-striking wasn’t at its best, but saving par on both back-nine par-3s made the difference,” Kim said. “I’m pleased my wedge play held up.”Korda’s charge stalled at key moments. She missed short par putts at the 12th and 17th, both resulting in bogeys that cost her a chance to overtake the lead. “It’s disappointing, but that’s golf,” she said.Now in her 30s and rediscovering top form, Kim will look to carry the momentum into a bid for multiple titles. She is set to defend her title at the Ford Championship, which begins Thursday at Whirlwind Golf Club.On the same day, Im Sung-jae finished tied for fourth at 8-under 276 at the Valspar Championship, held at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club. After holding the solo lead through the first three rounds and chasing his first win in four years and five months, Im faltered in the final round with two birdies and five bogeys, falling short of the title.Although he fell short of a third career victory, Im secured his first top-10 finish of the season, offering encouragement ahead of the The Masters in April.The title went to Matt Fitzpatrick, who finished at 11-under 273 to claim his third PGA Tour victory, his first since April 2023. He earned $1.638 million in prize money.김정훈 hun@donga.com