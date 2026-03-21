BTS transforms Gwanghwamun into global stage



BTS will stage a comeback concert Friday in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square area, returning with its fifth full-length album “Arirang.” A stage rising to the height of a five-story building has been installed at Yukjo Madang in front of Gwanghwamun, with seating for 22,000 spectators arranged along a roughly 1-kilometer stretch of Sejong-daero. As many as 260,000 people are expected to gather, transforming the area into a vast outdoor K-pop venue. On Thursday, the streets of Gwanghwamun were filled with BTS videos and music, awash in the purple color that symbolizes the group’s fan base, ARMY.



For the “Arirang” performance, BTS will walk the so-called “King’s Road,” beginning at Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace, where royal coronations and diplomatic receptions were held during the Joseon Dynasty. The group will pass the recently restored Woldae platform at Gwanghwamun before taking the stage at Gwanghwamun Square. Once a restricted space reserved for state ceremonies, Gwanghwamun has evolved since the 2000s into an open public venue associated with candlelight rallies and World Cup street celebrations. It is now poised to take on a new role as a global stage for K-pop. Netflix, which will livestream the concert to more than 190 countries, said it aims to highlight the historical significance of Gwanghwamun and Gyeongbok Palace while incorporating the contemporary elements BTS brings. As seen when Paul McCartney in 2003 and Elton John in 2005 performed at Rome’s Colosseum, historic sites gain renewed relevance when reinterpreted for modern audiences.



It is no exaggeration to say BTS has rewritten the history of K-pop. The group debuted in 2013 under what was then a small agency, Hybe, and initially faced limited opportunities in the domestic market. It first gained momentum overseas through YouTube and social media. Its message of “Love Yourself” resonated widely, helping build a global fan base of around 30 million. At the height of its success, BTS released the album “Arirang,” emphasizing that Korean elements are closely tied to its origins. Leader RM once declared, “We are country boys from Korea,” reflecting a growing confidence that Korean identity can resonate globally as K-pop’s stature has risen.



Scenes of K-pop performances set against the backdrop of Gyeongbok Palace and its main gate, Gwanghwamun, are likely to stand as a vivid symbol of the dynamism of Korean culture. The economic impact of the BTS event is also expected to be substantial. Bloomberg estimated the ripple effect of the concert at $177 million. Just as Abbey Road in London, home to The Beatles’ studio, became a landmark for pop music, linking historic sites around Gwanghwamun with BTS and K-pop could open new avenues for distinctive tourism. Ensuring that this K-pop festival proceeds safely and in an orderly manner will be critical.

