Overseas Korean learners surpass 230,000

Growing global interest in K-culture, including Korean music and food, is driving a surge in Korean-language education overseas, with the number of students learning Korean now topping 230,000.According to data submitted by the Education Ministry to Rep. Kim Moon-soo of the Democratic Party of Korea, a member of the National Assembly’s Education Committee, 2,777 elementary and secondary schools abroad offered Korean-language classes last year, up from 1,806 in 2021.The figures include schools that run Korean classes either as part of the regular curriculum or through after-school programs. The total number of schools increased by 971 over four years, a jump of 53.8 percent.The number of students studying Korean overseas also rose significantly, climbing from 170,563 in 2021 to 236,089 last year, an increase of 38.4 percent. The number of countries offering Korean-language programs expanded from 42 to 47 during the same period. Japan had the largest number of schools offering Korean classes last year with 576, followed by Brazil with 309, the United States with 240, and Thailand and Sri Lanka with 214 each. Uzbekistan recorded the sharpest increase, adding 68 schools with Korean-language programs in a single year.The Education Ministry said rising interest in K-culture and studying in South Korea has fueled growing demand for Korean-language education around the world.Ye-Na Choi yena@donga.com