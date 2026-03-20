Poland highlights defense buildup amid Russia threat

“Russia, after invading Ukraine, is seeking to extend its military reach into other European countries.”Marcin Przydacz, foreign policy adviser to the Polish president, made the remarks in an interview with The Dong-A Ilbo at the Polish Embassy in Seoul’s Jongno District on March 17. He said Russia’s ultimate aim is to reshape the global security order, adding that countries have little choice but to prepare for that possibility. He stressed that strengthening defense capabilities to deter war is becoming ever more critical for European nations, including Poland.Poland has been among the most proactive North Atlantic Treaty Organization members in increasing defense spending since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Positioned on NATO’s eastern flank and bordering both Ukraine and Russia, Poland sits at the alliance’s front line. Last year, it allocated 4.48 percent of its gross domestic product to defense, the highest share among NATO members.Przydacz said that while greater investment in health care and education would be welcome, security must come first. History, he noted, shows that failing to invest in one’s own military ultimately means paying for an adversary’s forces. He also warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to revive the former Soviet Union, adding that such ambitions are not remote from East Asia, as illustrated by Soviet influence during the Korean War.He underscored the importance of security cooperation between South Korea and Poland, noting that both countries face ongoing geopolitical threats. Central and Eastern Europe, he said, are emerging as a key global defense market, driven by Russia’s threat and NATO’s broader push to raise defense spending. If South Korean defense firms expand into Poland and establish production bases, he added, it could open the door to deeper access to the European market.Turning to the war between the United States and Iran that broke out on Feb. 28, Przydacz described it as a conflict involving a Russian ally that poses a threat to Central and Eastern Europe. He said the war once again demonstrated the United States’ ability to carry out large-scale operations far from its borders, adding that it reaffirmed the value of being a U.S. ally.During his visit to South Korea, Przydacz met with officials from the presidential office and the Foreign Ministry to discuss ways to expand bilateral economic and security cooperation, as well as issues related to this year’s Group of 20 summit.김윤진 kyj@donga.com