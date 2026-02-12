Political parties struggle as YouTubers influence internal conflicts

As South Korea’s major parties prepare for the June 3 local elections, both are grappling with internal discord. Analysts attribute much of the turmoil to the growing influence of hardline political YouTubers, who they say have come to exert outsized sway over institutional politics. Party leaders with fragile internal support bases appear increasingly susceptible to the strident messaging of these online figures, deepening factional rifts and intensifying internal conflict.Within the Democratic Party of Korea, tensions have centered on pro-party YouTuber Kim Eo-jun, who has backed party leader Jeong Cheong-rae’s continued leadership and promoted a proposed party merger. According to analysts, Kim advanced the merger initiative to bolster Jeong’s bid for re-election as party leader and strengthen his positioning as a potential presidential contender. Jeong is said to have mobilized support through online forums affiliated with Ddanzi Ilbo, founded by Kim. With Kim’s endorsement, he forcefully pushed for both a one-person, one-vote system and the merger plan, moves that ultimately triggered a leadership crisis within the party.Within the People Power Party, factional infighting and what some have described as a “disciplinary civil war,” along with leader Jang Dong-hyuk’s reluctance to distance himself from former President Yoon Suk-yeol, have also drawn in influential YouTubers. Hardline conservative commentator Ko Sung-guk, who joined the party last month, called on the leadership to “remove obstacles” and “expel traitors,” urging the ouster of figures aligned with rival factions and critics of the leadership. Jang subsequently expelled a former party leader, while Ko and others argued that additional lawmakers, including Bae Hyun-jin, Go Dong-jin and Jeong Sung-guk, as well as Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, should face removal.Pressure has mounted on Jang to recalibrate his stance, but YouTubers aligned with the pro-Yoon “again” faction, including Jeon Han-gil, have pushed back. Jeon publicly questioned whether Jang intended to alter his position. Jang responded that distancing himself from former President Yoon would only open the door to deeper internal divisions.Lee Jun-han, a political science professor at Incheon University, said both party leaders lack strong grassroots support, organizational control and compelling public messaging. “YouTubers already command these assets and have effectively become a power center,” Lee said. “The leaders have turned to them to compensate for what they lack.”Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com