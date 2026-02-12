Sibling duo wins gold at Milan-Cortina

Olympic pedigree was on full display as two sets of siblings captured gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo.Among them were Slovenia’s Domen Prevc, 26, and Nika Prevc, 21. Competing Feb. 11 in Predazzo, Italy, the pair won the mixed team ski jumping event with a combined score of 1,069.2 points. In the final round, which ranks teams by the total distance of two men and two women, Domen sealed the victory with a decisive 102-meter jump as the anchor. Nika, who had previously claimed silver in the women’s normal hill, secured her second medal of the Games. Celebrating his first Olympic podium finish with gold, Domen said, smiling, “Winning a medal together as siblings is a historic Olympic moment.”The achievement further strengthened the Prevc family’s standing as a ski jumping powerhouse. Four of the five siblings have now earned Olympic medals. The eldest, Peter Prevc, 34, has collected four, including silver in the normal hill at the 2014 Sochi Games and gold in the mixed team event at the 2022 Beijing Games. The second oldest, Cene Prevc, 30, took silver in the men’s team event in Beijing alongside Peter. With Domen’s gold and Nika’s silver added to the tally, the siblings’ combined Olympic medal count reached six.Later that day at the curling venue in Cortina d’Ampezzo, another sibling duo stepped into the spotlight. Sweden’s Isabella Brännström, 29, and Rasmus Brännström, 32, edged the United States 6-5 in the mixed doubles final to claim gold. For Rasmus, who previously won silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and gold at the 2022 Beijing Games, it marked a third consecutive Olympic medal. Curling runs in the family. Their father, Mats Brännström, 61, is a former Swedish national team curler and two-time world champion.이소연 기자 always99@donga.com