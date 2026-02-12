Cats Eye recognized as emerging global K-pop act

Girls group Cats Eye has been named to The Washington Post’s “Post Next: 50 People Who Will Change Our Society in 2026.”In the list released Feb. 9, the newspaper highlighted Cats Eye as an emerging figure in arts and entertainment. The Post described them as a “Grammy-nominated act breaking the mold of K-pop and reaching global audiences” and praised their diversity as a distinguishing feature among K-pop groups.The newspaper also noted that, unlike most K-pop stars who are not allowed to have public relationships, Cats Eye members openly share aspects of their personal lives. Some members have also revealed diverse sexual orientations, a factor the Post highlighted positively.Girl group Cats Eye has been included in The Washington Post’s “Post Next: 50 People Who Will Change Our Society in 2026.”In the list released Feb. 9, the newspaper singled out Cats Eye as a rising presence in arts and entertainment. The Post characterized the group as a “Grammy-nominated act breaking the mold of K-pop and reaching global audiences,” and cited its diversity as a defining strength within the industry.The newspaper also observed that, unlike many K-pop artists who tend to keep their romantic relationships out of the public eye, Cats Eye members openly share aspects of their personal lives. It further noted that some members have publicly disclosed diverse sexual orientations, portraying that openness as a positive and distinguishing attribute.김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com