Heavy snow grounds flights, strands thousands on Jeju

Heavy snow and strong winds blanketed Hallasan Mountain with more than 18 centimeters of snowfall, disrupting flights at Jeju International Airport and stranding thousands. The western Honam region was also hit, with traffic accidents reported.As of 3 p.m. on Feb. 8, 164 of 461 scheduled flights at Jeju International Airport were canceled, including 87 arrivals and 77 departures, according to the Korea Airports Corp. Five flights were diverted. Runway operations were suspended early in the morning and resumed after snow removal, but poor visibility caused by snowstorms prevented aircraft from taking off and landing. Authorities estimated that about 11,000 passengers were stranded on the island. Jeong Ji-yun, 38, an office worker visiting Jeju over the weekend, said her 9:55 a.m. flight to Gimpo was canceled. She booked a flight for the afternoon of Feb. 9 and took an extra day of leave.An airport official said flight operations gradually returned to normal from the afternoon as snowfall eased. To ease congestion, the airport decided to operate 10 additional flights with 2,041 seats until 10:30 p.m. Jeju activated a 24-hour emergency response system and prepared 2,700 blankets, 1,500 mattresses and 1,000 bottles of water at the airport to accommodate overnight passengers.A storm warning was issued for waters around Jeju, suspending ferry services linking Jeju with Chuja Island, Jindo and Mokpo in South Jeolla Province. All seven hiking trails at Hallasan National Park were closed. Heavy snow, strong winds and rough seas also disrupted western South Jeolla Province, where 39 ferry routes involving 52 vessels were suspended. Four roads, including the circular road on Yudalsan Mountain in Mokpo, were also closed.Accidents linked to icy roads and strong winds were reported. At about 1:05 p.m. on Feb. 8, a bus and a van collided on a snow-covered road near Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup, Jeju City, injuring three people who were taken to hospital with minor injuries. In Yeongam-eup, Yeongam County, South Jeolla Province, a pedestrian slipped on an icy road and was taken to hospital. In Gwangsan District, Gwangju, a passenger car skidded on an icy road and overturned. In Seongnae-myeon, Gochang County, North Jeolla Province, nine greenhouses were damaged by accumulated snow.제주=송은범 기자 seb1119@donga.com