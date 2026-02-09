Korean teen places second at Prix de Lausanne

South Korean ballerina Yeom Da-yeon, 18, finished second at the Prix de Lausanne, widely regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious international ballet competitions.At the final round of the 54th Prix de Lausanne, held Feb. 7 local time at the Beaulieu Theatre in Lausanne, Switzerland, Yeom placed second among 21 finalists. She also won the Audience Award, selected by spectators attending the event. First prize went to American ballerino William Zhaibes.Yeom has been recognized as a ballet prodigy since her middle school years. Her honors include the top prize at the Korea Dance Teachers Association National Dance Competition and a gold medal at the Korea International Ballet Competition. After graduating from middle school, she chose homeschooling instead of entering high school to devote herself fully to ballet training. She has studied at a ballet academy operated by her father, Yeom Ji-hoon, a former ballerino who now serves as the academy’s director.Five other South Korean dancers also advanced to the finals this year. Shin Ara placed seventh, Kim Tae-eun finished 10th, Bang Su-hyeok 11th, Son Min-gyun 12th and Jeon Ji-yul 14th. All received main prizes and scholarships from the competition.Founded in 1973, the Prix de Lausanne is considered one of the world’s five major international ballet competitions, alongside those held in Varna, Jackson, Moscow and Paris. Open only to dancers ages 15 to 18, it is widely viewed as a gateway to professional ballet careers. Among South Korean dancers, Kang Sue-jin, now artistic director of the Korean National Ballet, became the first Korean winner in 1985. Last year, Park Yun-jae, then 16, became the first South Korean ballerino to claim the top prize.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com