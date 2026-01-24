Trump's focus draws attention to Greenland minerals

“Because of U.S. President Donald Trump, media and investor interest in Greenland and its mineral resources has grown significantly,” a company official said. The comment was made to a visiting reporter at 11 a.m. local time on Thursday during a visit to Lumina, Greenland’s leading resource development company, reflecting heightened attention after President Trump signaled interest in the territory.President Trump has emphasized Greenland’s strategic importance from a security perspective, including the potential deployment of the next-generation missile defense system called the Golden Dome. Foreign media and experts, however, point out that Greenland’s vast reserves of rare earth elements, critical minerals, and natural gas are also driving Trump’s interest.Many analysts cite intensifying competition with China over resource security as a major factor behind the focus on Greenland. Some observers say that even without plans for forced annexation, Trump has applied strong pressure to advance security objectives and secure mineral extraction rights.Geheug, head of Lumina’s Nuuk office, said Greenland’s resource industry is likely to remain in the spotlight for the foreseeable future. He cautioned, however, that resource development requires large investments and long timelines, making success far from guaranteed.Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com