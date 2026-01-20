Trump's Greenland annexation plan strains transatlantic alliance



U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose tariffs on eight European countries that oppose his proposal to annex Greenland, prompting the European Union to consider retaliatory duties of up to 93 billion euros, or about 160 trillion won. The EU is set to convene an emergency summit on May 22 to coordinate possible countermeasures, including retaliatory tariffs and restrictions on access to the U.S. market. Earlier, Trump said the eight countries that participated in Greenland defense exercises would face additional tariffs of 10 percent starting next month and 25 percent beginning in June.



The dispute over Trump’s Greenland ambitions has produced the gravest crisis in the transatlantic alliance since World War II. The idea that the United States, long viewed as the cornerstone of the Western alliance, could seek to take over the territory of an ally is deeply unsettling. More troubling still is Trump’s readiness to invoke tariffs or even military force against countries attempting to uphold collective defense commitments. Analysts warn that the rift could extend beyond the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, risking a broader fracture within the Western bloc that has long defended democracy and the liberal international order.



Europe, however, remains largely on the defensive. While major countries such as France have voiced firm opposition, many European nations are prioritizing negotiations with Washington, citing their limited capacity for an independent response, particularly amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump’s long-standing view of NATO as a “free-rider” alliance is well known. His apparent willingness to go beyond withdrawing from NATO and instead apply military pressure has stunned Europe. Even if the United States seeks to push for an early end to the war in Ukraine, European countries may find they have little room to resist.



As he marks the first anniversary of his re-election on May 20, Trump has unsettled the international community almost daily. Since returning to office, he has issued a series of sweeping executive orders, pursued a year-long global trade war that has weakened free trade, conducted military operations in Venezuela earlier this year, and openly advanced territorial ambitions involving allied countries. In just one year, the values and international order once led by the United States have largely eroded, replaced by a world increasingly driven by transactional self-interest and the assertion of raw power.



Trump still has three years remaining in his term, but time is the greatest vulnerability of his second administration. Analysts warn that the November midterm elections could significantly weaken his political influence, adding to uncertainty both at home and abroad. His impatience and unpredictability are likely to make this year one of the most volatile periods in global politics. Even South Korea, often cited as a model U.S. ally, cannot afford complacency. Flexible strategies, swift responses, and greater self-reliance will be essential in navigating the challenges ahead.

