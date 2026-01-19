BTS taps ‘Arirang’ to affirm Korean identity

“BTS’ decision to title its new album "Arirang" is a clear affirmation of their identity as Koreans,” Britain’s daily The Guardian wrote.BTS, which has drawn global attention with the announcement of its comeback this year, said on Jan. 16 that its new album, scheduled for release on March 20, will be titled Arirang. The announcement has sparked strong interest overseas, with foreign media closely examining the meaning behind the choice of title.On the same day, The Guardian described Arirang as “the most beloved folk song on the Korean Peninsula and an emotional unofficial national anthem that resonates across generations.” It added that BTS is charting a different path from many K-pop groups that rely on international imagery and aesthetics to appeal to global audiences.The newspaper also noted that BTS has previously worn hanbok in music videos and performed Arirang medleys on stage, adding that the group has consistently embraced its Korean roots.U.S. business magazine Forbes also underscored the significance of the album title. It said the choice of Arirang signals that BTS has returned to its roots after a lengthy hiatus due to mandatory military service. Forbes added that Arirang is a Korean folk song with a history of more than 600 years, encompassing about 3,600 variations and roughly 60 distinct versions. It also noted that South Korea registered the song as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2012, followed by North Korea in 2014.BTS previously announced through the fan platform Weverse that its fifth full-length album would be titled "Arirang." The album will feature 14 tracks exploring themes such as the group’s identity, longing and deep affection. BTS will also launch a world tour starting April 9.김소민기자 somin@donga.com