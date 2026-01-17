2016 oversight failures revealed in special inspector records



“Relationship with the president, Korean and Chinese characters of names, resident registration numbers, spouse names.”



In August 2016, during the third year of the Park Geun-hye administration, these details were found in discarded documents at a trash site in a building that housed the Office of the Special Inspector, then led by Lee Seok-su. Four large plastic garbage bags, each weighing about 50 kilograms, were filled with papers shredded into thin strips roughly 4 millimeters wide. As reporters painstakingly reassembled the fragments one by one, the scope of the special inspector’s activities began to emerge.



Most of the discarded documents contained personal information related to relatives of former President Park. The inspection targets included the president’s spouse and relatives within the fourth degree. In records categorized by age group, more than 50 individuals born in the 1950s were listed, along with the names of relatives from both Park’s maternal and paternal families. The documents also included the name of Park Geun-hye’s sister, Park Geun-ryeong, whom the special inspector had previously referred to prosecutors on fraud charges. Original copies of resident registration records, property and corporate registry documents, and other papers bearing official seals were also recovered.



There were also records involving senior secretaries. The special inspector’s mandate extended to high-ranking officials in the presidential office, including chief secretaries. The documents included keywords such as “grounds for launching an inspection,” “information on misconduct,” “requests by subjects,” and “campaign funds.” Some papers also contained written statements from those under investigation, recorded in declarative form and ending with phrases such as “…done.”



Based on the reconstructed materials, the special inspector’s intelligence gathering was actively underway at the time. Ultimately, however, the inspections failed to prevent the Choi Soon-sil state affairs manipulation scandal. Lee Seok-su resigned in September 2016 after allegations surfaced that he had leaked inspection details involving Woo Byung-woo, then senior secretary for civil affairs, to selected media outlets. Three months later, Park was impeached.



A former official from Park’s presidential office described the episode as “the failure of a special inspector used to change the political dynamic.” Park did not appoint a special inspector until March 2015, two years into her term, despite having pledged the position during her presidential campaign. The appointment came only after the “Jung Yoon-hoe document” controversy in late 2014 raised suspicions of an informal power network. The former official said that by then, information and authority had already been concentrated within the civil affairs line. Even if the special inspector had identified state manipulation, the structure made it difficult to bring it to light. A system created to monitor power lost its force the moment it was reduced to a tool for protecting it.



The reason for revisiting these reporting records from ten years ago is that the current administration’s commitment to appointing a special inspector remains lukewarm. President Lee Jae-myung pledged during his campaign to “appoint a special inspector immediately and guarantee meaningful authority.” Seven months have passed since the election. A senior presidential aide said, “The policy has not changed. But what benefit comes from rushing a nomination? There is no need to pressure the National Assembly for a recommendation.” Observers fear the appointment may be treated as a “political maneuver” to manage crises involving close aides.



Recently, allegations of corruption risks, including campaign donation scandals, surfaced in the ruling party, led by former floor leader Kim Byung-gi of the Democratic Party of Korea. The strongest signal the Blue House can send now is the appointment of a special inspector. To truly enforce the president’s warnings that “money is the devil and must be handled carefully,” an independent oversight body at the very top of power must apply strict scrutiny. Only then can that warning permeate the ruling party, government ministries, and the civil service like capillaries reaching every corner.

