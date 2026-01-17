Court sentences ex-President Yoon to five years

“Rise, the defendant.”At around 3 p.m. on Friday, in Courtroom 311 of the Seoul Central District Court, Chief Judge Baek Dae-hyeon of Criminal Division 35 addressed former President Yoon Suk Yeol during a first-instance sentencing hearing on charges including obstruction of arrest. By that point, the judge had spent about an hour explaining the court’s findings on Yoon’s guilt and the reasoning behind the sentence, with only the final prison term remaining to be announced.Yoon, who had remained expressionless and stared straight ahead throughout the hearing, stood up as instructed. Judge Baek then declared, “The defendant is sentenced to five years in prison.” Yoon pressed his lips tightly together, his face visibly tense. Earlier, on Jan. 13, during a sentencing hearing on charges of leading an insurrection, Yoon had let out a nervous laugh when prosecutors sought the death penalty.During Friday’s hearing, which began at 2 p.m., Yoon’s face flushed as the court found him guilty on most charges. He occasionally adjusted his posture and let out quiet sighs as the proceedings continued.The sentencing hearing was broadcast live by court order. It marked the fourth time a sentencing involving a former South Korean president has been televised. In 2018 alone, first-instance sentencing hearings for three former presidents were broadcast live: former President Park Geun-hye in April over the state corruption scandal, again in July over allegations involving National Intelligence Service special activity funds, and former President Lee Myung-bak in October in connection with the DAS embezzlement case.여근호 yeoroot@donga.com