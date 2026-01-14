Long-term youth unemployment hits record high

The number of young adults in their 20s and 30s who have been out of work for more than a year without actively seeking employment has reached a record high.An analysis of Statistics Korea microdata by The Dong-A Ilbo on Jan. 13 found that as of November last year, 331,000 young adults in that age group had been unemployed for more than a year. They account for 46 percent of the 719,000 young adults in their 20s and 30s who were out of work. Since 2020, the number of unemployed 20-year-olds has risen by 38,000, and 30-year-olds by 54,000, reaching the highest November total on record since the statistics began in 2003.Experts say the trend largely reflects a reduced capacity for youth employment in key domestic sectors, including manufacturing and construction. Expanded unemployment benefits and youth allowances have also played a role, as more young adults choose to wait for positions that match their skills and interests rather than accept jobs they do not want simply to meet immediate financial needs.세종=김수연 syeon@donga.com