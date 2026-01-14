Lee, Takaichi reaffirm denuclearization on Korean Peninsula

President Lee Jae-myung said on Jan. 13 that South Korea and Japan reaffirmed the importance of South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Lee added that the two countries had agreed to maintain close coordination on North Korea policy.In a joint press statement after the meeting, President Lee said the leaders exchanged broad views on regional and global issues. He noted they shared a common understanding of the significance of South Korea-Japan and South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation in ensuring peace and stability amid a rapidly changing international landscape.Lee also stressed the need for the three Northeast Asian countries, South Korea, China, and Japan, to identify areas of common ground and to communicate and cooperate as fully as possible. He said the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the establishment of lasting peace, and continued close coordination on North Korea policy.Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said, “We confirmed that Japan will work closely with South Korea and through South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea.”Ahead of the summit, Lee expressed support for engagement between Japan and North Korea in an interview with Japan’s NHK the previous day. Regarding Takaichi’s plan to pursue a North Korea-Japan summit, he said, “Dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. or between North Korea and Japan is extremely important for peace and stability in Northeast Asia.”“Through dialogue and communication, it would be desirable for the relationship to eventually develop into formal diplomatic ties if necessary,” Lee added. “South Korea wants to play its part in creating the conditions for that to happen.”This is the first time President Lee has reaffirmed his commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with a counterpart through the outcome of a summit with Japan. During his visit to China earlier this month, no joint statement was issued, and discussions on North Korea and denuclearization were not made public. Analysts suggest that China may have strategically avoided mentioning the denuclearization issue given its ties with North Korea. By contrast, with Japan, a country sharing a similar stance, Lee appears to have been able to advance discussions on the Korean Peninsula and South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation more effectively.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com