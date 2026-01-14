K-pop group ALPHA DRIVE ONE makes debut

“I want to set the standard for K-pop.”ALPHA DRIVE ONE, an eight-member boy group formed through Mnet’s survival audition program Boys II Planet last year, made a bold debut. On Jan. 12, the group held a showcase at Blue Square in Yongsan, Seoul, unveiling their first mini-album, EUPHORIA, and becoming the first group to debut in the Year of the Red Horse. The lineup features Korean members Junseo, Geonwoo, Sangwon, and Sanghyun; Korean-Australian member Rio; and Chinese members Arno, Xinlong, and Anxin.Explaining the group’s name, ALPHA DRIVE ONE said, “Alpha represents our goal of reaching the top, Drive symbolizes unstoppable momentum, and One signifies our united bond.” Geonwoo added, “When I first heard the name, I thought it was cool. We want to reach the top as stylishly as our name suggests.”At the showcase, the group performed EUPHORIA’s title track, “FREAK ALARM,” along with the pre-release song, “FORMULA.” FREAK ALARM is a hip-hop dance track that reflects ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s debut moment, highlighted by explosive bass and dynamic drum lines.The mini-album includes six songs, such as “Cinnamon Shake,” celebrating their debut with fans; “Raw Flame,” which conveys raw ambition; and “Never Been 2 Heaven,” a performance track originally featured on Boys II Planet.Rio said, “This album captures the euphoric moment when eight members, each pursuing their own dreams, unite as one. It delivers a message to everyone who continues to push forward in their personal battles.” Sanghyun, referencing the title track’s line “Three seconds is enough,” added, “We want to grab the attention of global fans in just three seconds through short-form platforms like TikTok.”ALPHA DRIVE ONE is also a direct junior to Wanna One and ZEROBASEONE, who debuted through Mnet audition programs. Sangwon said, “They are seniors we truly respect. We want to keep growing, filling our music with our own colors while honoring the path they paved.”Formed in September last year, ALPHA DRIVE ONE performed at major awards shows, including the MAMA Awards and Melon Music Awards, even before their official debut, drawing significant attention from K-pop fans.“Moving forward, we will give our best as rookies. We hope to be recognized as a ‘killing performance group,’” said Xinlong. “I want ALPHA DRIVE ONE to be known as a group fans can trust to deliver great performances,” added Geonwoo.사지원 4g1@donga.com