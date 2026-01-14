Lee, Takaichi must advance stalled South Korea-Japan ties



President Lee Jae-myung visited Nara Prefecture, the hometown of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, on Jan. 13 for a summit meeting that underscored the growing importance of South Korea-Japan cooperation. It was their first face-to-face meeting in about two and a half months since the summit in Gyeongju in late October. Lee stressed that closer coordination between the two countries has become increasingly vital amid mounting global uncertainty, while Takaichi said she hoped to raise bilateral relations to a higher level this year. The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation on economic security, supply chains, artificial intelligence, joint efforts to combat transnational crime and North Korea’s denuclearization.



The atmosphere throughout their second meeting was cordial. Given Lee’s past reputation as a sharp critic of Japan and Takaichi’s firm conservative stance, the pairing could once have been seen as a recipe for renewed friction. Yet intensifying U.S.-China rivalry and growing concerns over the risks posed by President Donald Trump have made pragmatic cooperation outweigh ideological differences. Whereas previous coordination largely unfolded within the framework of South Korea-U.S.-Japan trilateral alignment, Seoul and Tokyo now face the challenge of pursuing cooperation on their own terms. For Japan, in particular, South Korea’s partnership carries added weight as tensions with China over Taiwan continue to escalate.



The leaders pledged to strengthen cooperation across economic, social, and cultural sectors. Yet major issues between the two countries remain unresolved. A prime example is South Korea’s potential accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. While Korea needs CPTPP membership to diversify trade amid U.S.-China competition, Japan links it to the import of Fukushima seafood. Historical issues present similar challenges. Small steps, such as confirming the identities of victims in the Josai coal mine disaster involving forced laborers under Japanese rule, have been made, but Japan’s passive approach to historical matters persists.



South Korea-Japan relations have repeatedly swung between conflict and reconciliation, tension and engagement. Preventing deterioration is necessary, but managing relations without progress is not enough. With public sentiment in both countries highly sensitive, political leadership is essential. Lee and Takaichi are well positioned to counter anti-Japanese and anti-Korean sentiment at home. Lee’s remark that governing differs from opposing signaled his readiness to approach bilateral relations with greater responsibility. Bold, reciprocal concessions are now required to deliver tangible progress and build broader public support in both nations.

