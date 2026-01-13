South Korea weighs restoring inter-Korean military pact

The South Korean government is reportedly moving toward an early restoration of the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement. Shortly after President Lee Jae-myung took office, officials began reviewing measures such as blocking the launch of anti-North Korea leaflets, halting loudspeaker broadcasts, and suspending military drills near the Military Demarcation Line, or MDL. Analysts say talks on restoring the agreement’s no-fly zones could accelerate as North Korea claims South Korean drones have entered its airspace.Senior government officials said on Jan. 12 that the National Security Council held a standing committee meeting on Jan. 8 to discuss the restoration. A government source added that while no final decision has been made on timing or method, consultations among relevant ministries are proceeding more rapidly.The Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement, signed in 2018 under the Moon Jae-in administration, calls for suspending military exercises near the MDL, establishing no-fly zones, and withdrawing guard posts from the Demilitarized Zone. In his Liberation Day address on Aug. 15 last year, President Lee said South Korea would pursue a preemptive, phased restoration of the agreement to prevent accidental clashes and build military trust between the two Koreas.Reports indicate broad consensus within the government on restoring Article 1, Clause 2, which suspends ground, naval, and aerial exercises near the MDL. If reinstated, artillery drills within 5 kilometers of the MDL or near the northwestern islands would be halted. Military authorities, however, are reportedly hesitant to restore the no-fly zones in advance, citing concerns that limiting reconnaissance could weaken readiness against North Korea.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com