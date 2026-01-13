KPop Demon Hunters takes two Golden Globes

Singer EJAE took the stage at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, held on Jan. 11 local time in Los Angeles, appearing on the verge of tears. “When I was a little girl, I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fulfill one dream, to become a K-pop idol,” she said. “I was rejected and disappointed after being told my voice was not good enough.”The 34-year-old singer won the award for best original song for “Golden,” the title track of the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, to which she also contributed as a composer.KPop Demon Hunters, which captivated audiences worldwide last year, won two awards at this year’s Golden Globes. In addition to best original song, the film claimed the top prize in the animated feature category, beating major contenders including Zootopia 2 and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.It marked the first time a song composed and performed by a Korean American won the Golden Globe for best original song. It was also the first time an animated film directed by a Korean American received the animated feature award.EJAE, who once trained in South Korea as a K-pop idol trainee, appeared visibly emotional as she reflected on her past and said her long-held dream had finally become a reality.“When I was a young girl, I worked nonstop for 10 years to achieve my dream of becoming an idol,” she said. “But I was rejected after being told my voice was not good enough for debut, which was deeply discouraging. I turned to music to overcome that pain, and it ultimately led me here as a singer and songwriter.”Maggie Kang, the director of KPop Demon Hunters, also expressed her joy at the film’s success. She thanked those who believed the project, deeply rooted in Korean culture, could resonate with audiences worldwide. Kang said she was particularly gratified that the film’s strong, confident, quirky and honest female characters connected with viewers.Meanwhile, director Park Chan-wook’s film "No Other Choice" was nominated in three categories, including best motion picture, musical or comedy, best actor for Lee Byung-hun and best foreign language film, but won no awards. The most awarded film at this year’s Golden Globe Awards was Paul Thomas Anderson’s "One Battle After Another." Nominated in nine categories, the film won four awards, including best motion picture, musical or comedy, best director, best screenplay and best supporting actress.김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com