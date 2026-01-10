AI transforms agriculture, construction at CES 2026

On Jan. 7, crowds gathered at the booth of U.S. agricultural equipment maker Deere in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2026. The centerpiece was the X9, a massive combine harvester that stopped many visitors in their tracks. Deere unveiled the model at CES for the first time. Measuring about 10 meters in length and four meters in height, the machine is equipped with autonomous driving technology.CES 2026 showcased broader efforts to bring artificial intelligence into traditionally labor-intensive industries such as agriculture and construction. Proponents are promoting the technology as a way to address labor shortages and mitigate the impact of a rapidly aging workforce.The Deere harvester is equipped with a global positioning system and multiple cameras, allowing it to independently determine the most efficient route for harvesting crops. Visitors at the exhibition were able to test a harvester simulator, manually steering and accelerating as they harvested crops displayed on a screen. Many found it difficult to time the turns properly, often zigzagging or crossing over areas that had already been harvested. When the “autonomous mode” button was activated, however, the harvester smoothly navigated the field and completed the work on its own. A Deere representative said autonomous operation can increase crop yields by 20 to 30 percent compared with manual driving.Founded in 1837, Deere has participated in CES every year since 2019. The company noted that the average age of farmers in the United States is now 58. AI-equipped machinery is being introduced as a response to labor shortages driven by the aging agricultural workforce.The construction sector, another industry grappling with labor shortages, also highlighted AI-enabled equipment designed to be accessible even to beginners. Doosan Bobcat unveiled AI-based voice command technology for its compact construction machinery. At CES 2026, a visitor seated in a skid-steer loader pressed the microphone button and said, “Turn on the lights,” prompting the machine to activate its lighting instantly. According to the company, voice commands can control more than 50 functions, including engine speed, attachments, and lighting. A Doosan Bobcat representative said the system allows even inexperienced operators to use the equipment efficiently.Global heavy equipment maker Caterpillar showcased conversational AI integrated into its machinery. When asked on-site, “Which component is the most worn?” the system delivered an immediate response. Caterpillar said it plans to enable the technology to operate offline, without requiring an internet connection.라스베이거스=이민아 omg@donga.com