White House confirms talks on Greenland annexation

The White House said Jan. 6 local time that U.S. President Donald Trump is discussing the annexation of Greenland, a Danish territory, with his advisers and has not ruled out the use of U.S. military force to pursue that objective. The disclosure came two days after Trump said Greenland is essential to U.S. security and reiterated his intent to annex the island, marking the first public indication of potential steps toward implementation. It also signaled that the Trump administration, which three days earlier removed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro through a military operation aimed at reinforcing U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere, is now shifting its focus to Greenland. Trump has argued since his first term that the United States should annex Greenland.In a statement, the White House said Trump has made clear that acquiring Greenland is a top U.S. national security priority, citing the need to deter adversaries in the Arctic region. It said the president and his advisers are considering a range of options to advance this foreign policy goal and that the use of U.S. military force remains an option under the authority of the commander in chief.Reuters reported that White House advisers are weighing several options, including a full U.S. purchase of Greenland or the negotiation of a Compact of Free Association between the United States and Greenland. According to The New York Times, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on the House and Senate armed services and foreign affairs committees in a closed-door briefing the same day that Trump intends to buy Greenland rather than seize it by force. The report said Trump also instructed aides to submit updated plans outlining how the United States could acquire the territory.Major European countries responded with firm opposition. Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark said in a joint statement the same day that only Denmark and Greenland have the authority to decide Greenland’s future, rejecting the prospect of U.S. annexation. Trump, however, told reporters aboard Air Force One on Jan. 5 that the European Union also understands the United States should own Greenland, signaling that he remains largely unmoved by European objections.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com