Itphy Showcases AI-Powered Joint Analysis Device 'RingDoc Motion' at CES 2026

Sung-min Rlee, Co-CEO of Itphy (Left) and Jae-jun Lee, Co-CEO of Itphy (Right) / source=Itphy

The Seoul Business Agency (SBA), the primary support organization for SMEs in Seoul, announced its operation of the 'Seoul Integrated Pavilion' at CES 2026 this coming January. Spearheaded by the SBA (CEO Hyun-woo Kim), the pavilion represents a collaborative effort involving 19 startup support organizations—including local districts, universities, and related agencies—to showcase 70 promising startups. The initiative is designed to serve as a launchpad for global expansion, offering on-site investment consultations, buyer matching, and global IR pitching sessions.Itphy, a digital healthcare startup, is showcasing its AI-powered joint function analysis device, ‘RingDoc Motion,’ and digital rehabilitation platform, ‘RingDoc Care,’ at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas.At CES 2026, Itphy is highlighting the “end-to-end digitalization” of musculoskeletal (MSK) patient management. The company’s integrated workflow spans from pre-diagnosis questionnaires and precision measurement to customized rehabilitation prescriptions and real-time monitoring. In the pre-treatment phase, the system supports digital medical interviews and automatically analyzes the Range of Motion (ROM) using AI. This streamlined process significantly reduces diagnostic and consultation time for medical professionals.The data captured via RingDoc Motion flows seamlessly into RingDoc Care, providing patients with personalized exercise prescriptions. Patients can then share their app-based rehabilitation data with clinicians, enhancing both treatment continuity and clinical efficacy.Itphy also presented evidence-backed achievements for its flagship products. Leveraging a network of major South Korean university hospitals, the startup has built significant clinical validity. The company currently supplies its solutions to over 20 institutions, including Kyung Hee University Medical Center and Seoul National University Bundang Hospital (SNUBH), accumulating extensive experience in data-driven rehabilitation. Notably, a validation study involving 400 patients showed a 20% improvement in ROM, a figure that bolstered the credibility of the platform and devices among CES attendees.The exhibition focused on standardizing precision measurement and optimizing rehabilitation operations. The Itphy booth drew significant interest not only from startup investors but also from North American medical institutions and digital healthcare executives. Inquiries centered on standardizing joint function measurement, improving the efficiency of rehab protocols, and strengthening patient-provider communication through data. Additionally, Itphy managed its booth operations—including product demos and meeting schedules—in collaboration with a student supporter group from Kyung Hee University.Looking ahead, Itphy plans to use CES 2026 as a springboard for global expansion. The company is currently in discussions for Proof of Concept (PoC) projects with medical institutions and partners in the United States and India. Beyond localization, Itphy aims to refine its data-driven collaboration models. Building on the leads generated at CES, the company plans to launch an AI-based solution in the first half of this year that provides both clinical decision support and surgical skill training.“At CES 2026, we confirmed that RingDoc Motion and RingDoc Care can provide tangible contributions to the entire clinical cycle—from measurement to prescription and monitoring,” said Sung-min Rlee, Co-CEO of Itphy.Jae-jun Lee, Co-CEO, added, “We will rapidly transition the collaborations discussed here into the execution phase and continue to set the global standard for MSK rehabilitation powered by data and AI.”By Si-hyeon Nam (sh@itdonga.com)