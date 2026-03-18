BTS teases film, launches Seoul fan events

“Trends change, and we can’t keep doing the same thing,” a member says.BTS on Monday released a trailer for its documentary film “BTS: The Return,” offering a glimpse into the making of its new album and the group’s long-awaited comeback. The band will hold a comeback concert on March 21 at Gwanghwamun Square, release its first full-length album in three years and nine months, “Arirang,” on March 20, and debut the documentary on March 27.The trailer, unveiled on YouTube and other platforms, weaves together footage from BTS’ previous world tour, scenes of members completing their military service, and recording sessions for new tracks in Los Angeles last year. It also captures the seven members in candid moments, from creative meetings to quiet stretches of everyday life.The preview captures the members’ candid thoughts as they gear up for a full-group comeback after a long hiatus. Leader RM calls BTS “a very cool and grand crown” but adds, “we are still country boys from Korea,” highlighting both pride and humility. Jin admits the moment feels “a bit overwhelming,” while Suga, speaking during the album’s production, says, “this is serious,” revealing the pressure behind the scenes.The full documentary will be released at 4 p.m. on March 27 via Netflix. It is directed by Bao Nguyen, who earned a Grammy nomination for best music film and three Emmy nominations last year for “The Greatest Night in Pop.”A lineup of events to mark BTS’ return was also announced Monday. Media façade displays will illuminate major Seoul landmarks, including Sungnyemun and N Seoul Tower, starting at 7 p.m. on March 20. A 15-minute drone light show will follow at 8:30 p.m. at Ttukseom Hangang Park. From March 20 to 22, a “Love Song Lounge” will open at an event plaza in Yeouido Hangang Park, where fans can gather to share and enjoy BTS’ music.Ahead of the concert, the Gwanghwamun area is being transformed into a hub for global fans. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization will install large welcome banners on the exterior of the government complex and operate a promotional booth near Exit 6 of Gwanghwamun Station on Seoul Subway Line 5. At the nearby tourism center “HiKR Ground,” visitors can enjoy drink discounts and take part in dance and singing contests. Outdoor screens across the area will also air promotional videos showcasing South Korea tourism.Fan anticipation is building rapidly as the album release nears. A 14-second “Two” dance challenge video posted by member Jungkook on his personal TikTok account on March 16 had surpassed 22.7 million views as of Monday afternoon.사지원 4g1@donga.com