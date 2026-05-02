Police extradite key Telegram drug ring suspect

A man in his 50s identified as Choi, a key supplier to Park Wang-yeol, widely known as the “Telegram drug king,” was extradited from Thailand and returned to South Korea on Friday.The Korean National Police Agency said its Narcotics and Organized Crime Investigation Division took custody of Choi from Thai authorities on charges including violations of the Narcotics Control Act and the Passport Act. He arrived at Incheon International Airport at 9:08 a.m., escorted by a police transport team. Wearing a black cap and mask, he did not respond to reporters’ questions and was taken directly to a waiting vehicle.Police said Choi had been active on Telegram since 2019 under the aliases “Cheongdam” and “Cheongdam Boss,” allegedly overseeing the smuggling and distribution of about 22 kilograms of narcotics, including methamphetamine and ecstasy, with an estimated street value of 10 billion won. Authorities added that his family owns high-end real estate in Cheongdam-dong, an upscale neighborhood in Seoul’s Gangnam district, and had been living a lavish lifestyle.Investigators identified Choi as a central supplier while questioning Park Wang-yeol, who was returned from the Philippines in March. The case was assigned to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, which led the search. Officers found no official record of Choi leaving South Korea after 2018 and later obtained intelligence suggesting he was in Thailand.Working with Thai police, authorities confirmed that Choi had been living in an upscale residential complex in Samut Prakan province. After a joint surveillance operation, he was arrested on April 10 on charges of illegal stay. Another supplier, Kim Hyeong-ryeol, known as “Sara Kim” and currently held at Busan Correctional Institution, is believed to have introduced Choi to Park Wang-yeol.Police said they will pursue additional charges, including violations of the Passport Act, after finding a passport under another person’s name at Choi’s residence in Thailand. They are also continuing to investigate his role in the broader trafficking network.Oh Chang-han, head of the Narcotics and Organized Crime Investigation Division, said authorities will seek a detention warrant once questioning and forensic analysis are complete. He added that illicit proceeds will be fully traced and recovered in coordination with relevant agencies, including the National Tax Service and the Financial Services Commission.정동진 haedoji@donga.com