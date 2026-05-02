Trump signals possible troop cuts in Italy, Spain

U.S. President Donald Trump said April 30 that he could reduce American troop levels in Italy and Spain, broadening a warning issued a day earlier about Germany, as he criticized their level of cooperation in the Iran conflict.Asked whether he would consider withdrawing troops from Italy and Spain, which have clashed with Washington over the use of military bases during the conflict, Trump said the two countries had not been very cooperative and suggested a drawdown was likely. He said Italy had offered no meaningful support and described Spain’s response as particularly poor. The remarks came a day after Trump raised the possibility of reducing U.S. forces in Germany in a post on Truth Social.Separately, a U.S. Defense Department official declined to comment on the possibility of reducing U.S. Forces Korea in response to a question from The Dong-A Ilbo. The official said the Pentagon does not discuss potential changes to force posture, adding that U.S. Forces Korea remains focused on maintaining deterrence and readiness.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com