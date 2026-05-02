Dong-A soft tennis tournament draws Asian Games-level field

The 104th Dong-A Ilbo National Soft Tennis Championships opened Friday with a field and scale approaching that of the Asian Games, the sport’s top international stage outside the Olympics.The tournament runs through May 9 and opens with a ceremony on May 2 at the Mungyeong International Soft Tennis Stadium in North Gyeongsang Province. First established in 1923, it is South Korea’s oldest single-sport competition. This year’s edition brings together 135 athletes from seven countries, including Taiwan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Japan, China, Cambodia and the Philippines. Most of the competitors are expected to take part in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, which begin Sept. 19 in Japan.Chung In-sun, president of the Korea Soft Tennis Association, said the international presence continues to grow. About 100 foreign players took part last year, and the number has risen further ahead of the Asian Games, he said. As participation expands, the tournament’s global standing is strengthening.The International Soft Tennis Federation will award world ranking points based on this year’s results, a move that underscores the event’s elevated status. Jeong, who also heads the federation, said the decision effectively recognizes the tournament as an international competition.Japan, the birthplace of soft tennis, has sent full men’s and women’s squads from corporate team Watakyu Seimoa. Among the standout players is Miyamae Kiho, 20, a leading member of Japan’s national team who won three titles at last year’s All Japan Championships. She is expected to contend for gold in singles, doubles and the team event at the upcoming Asian Games, setting up potential clashes with South Korean players.Soft tennis was added to the Asian Games program at the 1994 Hiroshima Games. South Korea has since won 26 gold medals through the 2023 Hangzhou Games, the most of any country and well ahead of Japan’s 11. However, Japan claimed four of five gold medals in Hangzhou, denting South Korea’s standing as the sport’s dominant force.South Korea will look to rebound at this year’s Asian Games in Japan, where it must contend not only with Japan but also Taiwan, which ranks third all-time with eight gold medals. Taiwan’s women’s team includes rising prospect Chen Ssu-chin, 20, known for her aggressive style built around a powerful forehand drive, a shift from the more defensive approach traditionally associated with Taiwanese players.In the women’s team event, NH Nonghyup Bank, which holds a record 40 titles, is again among the favorites. Head coach Yoo Young-dong said the level of competition is especially high this year, with a strong field of world-class players expected to produce tightly contested matches. He added that Lee Ji-a, 19, in her first professional season, is expected to gain valuable experience against elite opponents. The team is seeking a second straight title after winning the season-opening Chairman’s Cup.In the men’s division, Japan’s Yamamoto Takahiro, 28, and Taiwan’s Lee He-yu, 20, are drawing attention. Yamamoto, though relatively small at 169 centimeters, is known for his wide defensive coverage and his signature intercept volley at the net. Lee has been developed in Taiwan to counter that style, using precise passing shots to the corners to neutralize net play.In the men’s team competition, Sunchang County Office and Icheon City Hall are widely seen as leading contenders. Major matches will be streamed live on the association’s YouTube channel.김정훈 hun@donga.com