Lee calls for energy conservation amid Mideast risks

President Lee Jae-myung on Monday warned that the crisis in the Middle East could drag on and urged early action to reduce energy demand, including a possible vehicle rationing system based on license plate numbers.At a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Sejong, Lee said the government must prepare for worst-case scenarios on the assumption that tensions will persist. He added that public understanding and participation would be crucial given the mounting challenges.“If the current trend continues, oil prices that had briefly stabilized are likely to turn volatile again, amplifying the strain on people’s livelihoods,” Lee said. “If necessary, we should also consider steps such as export controls on petroleum products, expanding nuclear power generation, and other emergency measures.”Following Lee’s directive, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment plans to begin consultations with relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, on measures such as a vehicle rationing system.Lee also underscored the need to swiftly draft and execute a supplementary budget. As the opposition People Power Party criticizes the plan as election-driven spending tied to the June 3 local elections, Lee framed it as a “wartime supplementary budget” aimed at addressing the Middle East crisis.“I ask that a wartime supplementary budget be promptly prepared to support vulnerable groups and export-oriented companies,” he said. “Rep. Jung Chung-rae, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, has said the budget review will proceed at an unprecedented pace. I urge the National Assembly to expedite its deliberations and ensure the budget is carried out without delay.”윤다빈 empty@donga.com