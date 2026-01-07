Wave Shine Tech unveils next-generation wireless communication relay device at CES 2026

Wave Shine Tech Verifies WRIS-Based 6G Communication Performance in APMC / source=Wave Shine Tech

Wave Shine Tech's next-generation relay device W-RIS prototype developed with intelligent surface technology / source=Wave Shine Tech

CEO Sung-eun kim to introduce technology and products at the Korea Investment Accelerator Demo Day event / source=Wave Shine Tech

The Seoul Business Agency (SBA, CEO Hyun-woo Kim), a small and medium-sized enterprise support institution striving to vitalize Seoul's startup ecosystem and discover outstanding startups, will operate the Seoul Pavilion at the CES 2026 site in January 2026. Led by the SBA, the CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion features the participation of 19 startup support organizations located in Seoul, including autonomous districts, related agencies, and universities, supporting a total of 70 startups. The Seoul Pavilion provides participating companies with various business programs such as on-site investment consultations, buyer matching, global IR pitching, and exhibition booth operations, establishing a foothold for global expansion.Wave Shine Tech is participating in the CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion as a subsidiary of Yonsei University Technology Holdings. At the event, the company will unveil W-RIS, a next-generation wireless communication relay device.W-RIS operates based on ultra-low-power semiconductor circuit design technology. It can run on battery power without the need for an external power supply. This allows the device to overcome installation constraints caused by power cable connections, which have traditionally hindered the expansion and maintenance of relay infrastructure. It also addresses the issue of increased costs associated with continuous power supply.The primary targets for W-RIS are operators in the wireless communication infrastructure market. The company aims for a preemptive entry into the upcoming 6G and next-generation wireless network markets, collaborating with relay developers linked to mobile carriers such as KT, SKT, and LG Uplus.Wave Shine Tech plans to present its technical vision for 6G networks at CES 2026. Through the W-RIS showcased at the venue, the company intends to prove that Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS) technology has moved beyond the research and development phase into the practical application stage. Through this process, the company expects to lay the foundation for entering the global wireless communication infrastructure market."Thanks to our participation in the CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion, we have our first opportunity to introduce our company and products to the global market," said Sung-eun Kim, CEO of Wave Shine Tech. "With this CES participation as a catalyst, we will quickly align ourselves with the global standards of the next-generation 6G wireless communication infrastructure market, for which international standards are currently being discussed."By Dong-jin Kim (kdj@itdonga.com)