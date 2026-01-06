Solive Ventures Leads Early Childhood Education Development With 4D Smart Toy 'Theratoy '

A representative from Solive Ventures demonstrates the company’s latest innovation to a member of the press at the CES 2026 Unveiled event / source=Solive Ventures

Solive Ventures’s Theratoy / source=Solive Ventures

International media and global press delegates explore the exhibition booths of 10 standout startups at the Seoul Integrated Pavilion during CES 2026 / source=SBA

Solive Ventures, a participant in the Seoul Pavilion at CES 2026, officially launched its global promotional campaign by revealing its 4D smart toy, Theratoy, to international media at CES Unveiled.Equipped with unrivaled 4D immersive interaction technology, Theratoy represents a first-of-its-kind innovation that transforms traditional passive, screen-based education into an active play-learning process in which children directly participate. Consequently, the product is garnering significant attention from global media as a leading-edge technology in the next-generation edutech sector.The primary target for Theratoy is the high-end early childhood education market, catering to those who seek to maximize a child’s potential. Moving forward, the company aims to secure a dominant position in the global premium homeschooling and specialized gifted education institution markets.Solive Ventures is participating in CES 2026 as part of the Seoul Pavilion. Through the CES Unveiled exhibition, the company focuses on promoting the value of healthy participatory learning that addresses over-dependence on smart devices. It intends to achieve meaningful results by securing global media exposure and educational content partnerships.Theratoy aims to set the standard for 4D smart toys that organically integrate cognitive development and language learning, establishing a unique premium brand image within the global education market. Additionally, Theratoy’s global expansion strategy leverages the network of Tinker Labs, which currently operates in 130 locations worldwide, including the United States and Europe, to comprehensively expand supply into both premium private and public education markets.Ju-ho Seo, CEO of Solive Ventures, shared his vision, stating, Leveraging the support from the Seoul Business Agency (SBA) as a springboard, we will ensure Theratoy becomes the edutech standard leading the digital transformation of global early childhood education.He continued, Theratoy is an innovative solution that dissolves the boundaries between play and learning, allowing children to discover the joy of learning on their own. He emphasized, We will provide a healthy and essential learning experience that goes beyond the screen by minimizing the side effects of unilateral visual stimulation and offering an active, immersive environment where children engage through their fingertips.By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)