SK hynix unveils next-generation HBM4 memory

SK hynix on Jan. 6 local time will unveil for the first time its next-generation high bandwidth memory, or HBM4, a sixth-generation 16-layer 48-gigabyte product, at CES 2026, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology trade show.The company said on Jan. 5 that it will operate a customer exhibition booth at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, where it will showcase next-generation artificial intelligence memory products. The exhibition carries the theme “Innovative AI, Sustainable Tomorrow.”The HBM4 16-layer 48GB succeeds the HBM4 12-layer 36GB, which previously achieved an industry-leading speed of 11.7 gigabits per second. HBM is an advanced memory semiconductor made by vertically stacking multiple DRAM chips, a process that demands increasingly sophisticated technology as the number of layers rises. By expanding the stack from 12 to 16 layers, the HBM4 16-layer 48GB offers greater capacity and the ability to handle larger volumes of data.SK hynix said development is progressing smoothly in line with customer schedules. HBM4 is expected to be installed in Nvidia’s next-generation AI chip, Rubin, scheduled for release in the second half of this year. The company said it has finalized supply plans and is preparing shipments.SK hynix will also display its HBM3E, a fifth-generation 12-layer 36GB product that will be a core offering this year. In addition, the company will showcase advanced products including SOCAMM2, a low-power memory module optimized for AI servers, and low-power DDR6, which supports AI functions in devices such as smartphones.Meanwhile, SK hynix Chief Executive Officer Kwak Noh-jung and Kim Joo-sun, president of AI infrastructure, along with other senior executives, met with Nvidia officials after a keynote by Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on the afternoon of Jan. 5 at the Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas.박현익 beepark@donga.com