Lee pushes pragmatic approach in China meetings

President Lee Jae-myung, on a state visit to China, met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Jan. 6 and said he hoped the two countries could move forward together on a path of pragmatism and mutual benefit while advancing peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and across the region.Following his second summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping a day earlier, Lee stressed to Li the need to develop South Korea-China relations grounded in people’s livelihoods and peace. Li, China’s No. 2 leader and top economic policymaker, said Beijing has consistently treated ties with South Korea as a diplomatic priority.Lee met Li at Diaoyutai, the Chinese government’s state guesthouse, and said, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia should deliver tangible benefits for people in both countries. Lee also called for sustained exchanges and communication in security and defense, as well as through diplomatic channels. Kang said Li agreed.Lee said Li oversees China’s economic affairs and is responsible for people’s livelihoods, adding that Li, as China’s representative to the South Korea-China-Japan trilateral summit, has helped lay the groundwork for regional peace and cooperation. Lee said he expects Li to continue playing a key role in advancing South Korea-China relations based on livelihoods and peace. He also said discussions on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region should continue within the South Korea-China-Japan cooperation framework, while noting the need for cooperation between China and Japan amid recent tensions.Li responded that, under the strategic guidance of the two countries’ leaders, South Korea-China relations are taking on a new look. He said continued cooperation across various fields would bring greater benefits to the people of both countries.Before meeting Li, Lee also met with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s legislature, and said the body’s role in advancing bilateral relations is more important than ever. Lee said the legislature, as an institution representing public opinion, could play a meaningful role in enhancing mutual understanding and expanding common ground by reflecting broad social awareness and diverse voices. Zhao ranks third in China’s power hierarchy and holds a position equivalent to South Korea’s National Assembly speaker.According to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency, Zhao said China is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with South Korea and promote the steady, long-term development of the South Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership. He added that China hopes to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges with South Korea’s National Assembly and strengthen multilayered and diverse communication and cooperation.Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular briefing that both countries had agreed to pursue healthy and constructive cultural exchanges when asked about measures related to opening access to South Korean cultural content.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com