Opticmix Participates in CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion with 'Holographic HUD Optical Screen Film for Vehicles'

The Seoul Economic Promotion Agency (SBA, CEO Hyun-woo kim), a support institution for small and medium-sized enterprises dedicated to revitalizing Seoul's startup ecosystem and discovering outstanding startups, will operate the Seoul Pavilion at the CES 2026 site in January 2026. Led by the SBA, 19 startup support organizations based in Seoul, including autonomous districts, related agencies, and universities, are participating in the CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion to support a total of 70 startups. The Seoul Pavilion will provide participating companies with various business programs such as on-site investment consultations, buyer matching, global IR pitching, and exhibition booth operations, establishing a foothold for global expansion.Opticmix (CEO Lee-hwan Hwang), participating in the CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion with support from Kwangwoon University, will showcase a holographic Head-Up Display (HUD) optical screen film for vehicles, developed based on its proprietary holographic micro- and nano-patterning technology. This technology transforms a vehicle's windshield into a large-scale display, realizing wide-screen augmented reality (AR) imagery while reproducing the characteristic depth of holograms to provide drivers with an overwhelming sense of immersion.In particular, Opticmix is focused on addressing the chronic limitations of existing HUDs, such as narrow screens and visibility issues. By implementing a large screen of 20 inches or more and securing a focal distance of at least 4 meters for the image, the company minimizes driver distraction and eye fatigue. Furthermore, it maintains over 90% transparency, ensuring high-brightness performance that allows navigation information to be clearly visible even in broad daylight.At CES 2026, Opticmix intends to showcase its unique optical technological prowess on the global stage. The company aims to secure networks with global finished vehicle manufacturers and parts suppliers, build technological credibility, and lay the groundwork for global market entry. Moving forward, it plans to promote the standardization and commercialization of integrated vehicle HUD glass in cooperation with major partners. Opticmix’s future vision is to transform the entire front windshield of a vehicle into a massive infotainment experience space, going beyond the simple delivery of driving information.Lee-hwan Hwang, CEO of Opticmix, stated, "Opticmix has built a solid foundation for growth through the technology commercialization support provided by Kwangwoon University." He added, "Specifically, by utilizing the university's infrastructure for expert mentoring and participating in regular networking events, we were able to establish strategic business models alongside technological advancement."CEO Lee-hwan Hwang emphasized, "CES 2026 is an opportunity to demonstrate the competitiveness of Opticmix's technology on a global scale. This year, Opticmix will showcase its prototype to accelerate the full-scale supply of automotive solutions."By Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)