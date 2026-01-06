EDM Gadget unveils AI-based data center power and carbon optimization technology at CES 2026

'DC-XAI' solution unveiled by EDM Gadget at the 2025 Chung Ju-yung Startup Competition / source=EDM Gadget

'DC-XAI' dashboard for real-time monitoring of power, carbon and cooling conditions / source=EDM Gadget

Hyo-min Kim , CEO of EDM Gadget, introduces AI-based data center solution / source=EDM Gadget

The Seoul Business Agency (SBA), the city's primary support organization for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) led by CEO Hyun-woo Kim, has announced it will operate the "Seoul Integrated Pavilion" at CES 2026 this coming January.As a dedicated body focused on revitalizing Seoul’s startup ecosystem and identifying high-potential ventures, the SBA is spearheading a massive collaborative effort. A total of 19 Seoul-based organizations, including autonomous district offices, partner institutions, and universities, will join forces to support 70 startups on the global stage.The Seoul Integrated Pavilion is designed to serve as a strategic springboard for international expansion. Beyond simple exhibition space, the SBA will provide a comprehensive suite of business programs, including on-site investment consultations, buyer matchmaking, global IR pitching sessions, and professional booth operations. Through these initiatives, the agency aims to bridge the gap between local innovation and the global market, ensuring that Seoul’s top startups gain the traction they need for worldwide growth.EDM Gadget, a startup that developed the data center AI optimization solution ‘DC-XAI,’ will participate in CES 2026, the world’s largest IT and electronics exhibition held in Las Vegas, USA.‘DC-XAI’ operates based on technology that integrates and optimizes power, cooling, and carbon by combining Reinforcement Learning (RL) and Explainable AI (XAI) technologies. It has drawn attention for being the first to attempt a method of presenting the operational decision-making process in an interpretable manner.EDM Gadget plans to target the global data center operation solution market after satisfying the demands of large and medium-sized data center and cloud infrastructure operation companies with DC-XAI.To achieve this goal, EDM Gadget will promote Proof of Concept (PoC) projects and the expansion of cooperation with global data center operators and infrastructure companies at CES 2026. The company expects to verify both its technical competitiveness and global business feasibility through the process of conducting PoCs with a multitude of firms.EDM Gadget also plans to advance its demonstration-centered AI solutions, taking into account climate crisis responses and the ESG and carbon regulation environment. In a situation where mandatory ESG disclosure and carbon regulations are being strengthened both domestically and internationally, AI solutions are being highlighted as a technology that can simultaneously satisfy power cost reduction and regulatory compliance. EDM Gadget has set a goal to contribute to building sustainable digital infrastructure with AI-based data center power and carbon reduction technology.“I am pleased to have the opportunity to directly showcase our technology to the global market and interact with various overseas partners at the Seoul Pavilion at CES 2026,” said Hyo-min Kim, CEO of EDM Gadget. “Taking this participation in CES as a catalyst, we will begin our entry into the global market in earnest based on our data center AI optimization technology.”By Dong-jin Kim (kdj@itdonga.com)