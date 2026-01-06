Pragmatic diplomacy key to restoring South Korea-China relations



South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, on a state visit to China, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Jan. 5. Lee described South Korea and China as “two ships sailing in the same direction on the same sea” and expressed hope that their meeting would mark “a new start in friendly relations focused more on common ground than differences.” Xi responded, “South Korea and China are neighbors who cannot move away from each other,” emphasizing the importance of fully restoring bilateral ties. This was the second summit between the two leaders, following their meeting in Gyeongju on Nov. 1, 2025.



The early-year summit comes amid heightened volatility in Northeast Asian security. China likely sought to secure South Korea’s support as tensions with Japan over Taiwan rise. South Korea, in turn, may view the timing as an opportunity to open channels for North Korea-U.S. and inter-Korean dialogue ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned visit to China in April. Both sides requested commitments, with China seeking active support for its “One China” policy and South Korea emphasizing a constructive role in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue.



However, the U.S.’s sudden operation to detain Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro cast a shadow over the summit, highlighting the global stakes of U.S.-China rivalry and complicating Seoul and Beijing’s efforts to find common ground. As the United States consolidates dominance in its own backyard, China may respond with a tougher stance on Taiwan and neighboring countries it considers part of its “unrecovered territories.” Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has cited “recent geopolitical crises and complex international events” to justify nuclear armament, adding another layer of regional tension.



Despite this uncertainty, the upcoming visit by Trump could create opportunities for a U.S.-China “big deal” or direct negotiations with North Korea. While these developments present both opportunities and risks, they clearly leave openings for South Korea’s diplomacy to maneuver within the regional power dynamics. Yet, Seoul must exercise caution. Discussions of a “full restoration” of South Korea-China ties are only a starting point. Temporary thawing has occurred, but managing long-standing disputes remains a significant challenge.



The Lee Jae-myung administration’s pragmatic foreign policy aims to maintain South Korea- U.S. alliance and trilateral cooperation with the U.S. and Japan, while also ensuring stable relations with China. Rebuilding ties with China, a close neighbor and top trading partner, is essential. However, policymakers should not repeat the mistakes of 2017, when haste to resolve the THAAD dispute led to controversy over South Korea’s overly conciliatory “three no’s” diplomacy. In the current environment, it is as important to recognize and respect differences as it is to seek common ground.

