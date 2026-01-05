Hwang Hee-chan powers Wolves’ first win

Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed their first English Premier League win of the season in their 20th match, powered by a goal and an assist from Hwang Hee-chan.Wolves defeated West Ham 3-0 at home on Jan. 4 in a 2025-26 EPL Round 20 match. Still rooted to the bottom of the table in 20th place, Wolverhampton secured their first victory after three draws and 16 losses. With six points, they remain six points behind 19th-placed Burnley, which has 12.Starting as the lone striker, Hwang set the tone early by assisting the opening and decisive goal in the fourth minute of the first half. After shaking off a defender on the left side of the penalty area, he delivered a low left-footed cross that Colombia’s John Arias met with a first-time right-footed finish at the far post.Hwang added a goal of his own in the 31st minute, calmly converting a penalty. It was his first league goal in five months, dating back to an August match against Everton that ended in a 3-2 loss for Wolverhampton. Wolves extended their lead in the 41st minute through Matheus Mane of England to effectively put the match out of reach. Football statistics site FotMob awarded Hwang the highest rating of the game, an 8.4 among players from both teams.Hwang did not finish the match, however. He went down in the 14th minute of the second half, clutching his right leg, and was forced off two minutes later with an apparent injury.한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com