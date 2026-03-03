Teen sentenced for 16-hour assault on ex-girlfriend

An 18-year-old has been sentenced to prison for holding his former girlfriend captive and assaulting her for 16 hours.On March 2, the Busan District Court’s Criminal Division 6 sentenced the defendant, identified only as A, to a principal term of four years in prison and a subordinate term of three years on charges of aggravated confinement resulting in injury and property damage.According to the court, A assaulted his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend last July outside an apartment building in Yeongdo District, Busan, striking her with his fists and feet. He then continued the abuse at his home and at two hotels in the city. Over the course of 16 hours, he confined her to prevent her from escaping and threatened her family. The two-day assault left the victim with a fractured eye socket and extensive bruising, and she was diagnosed with injuries requiring 10 weeks of medical treatment.Investigators said the two dated from March to June last year. The relationship ended after A repeatedly assaulted the victim over what prosecutors described as trivial matters, including her wearing short clothing, putting on makeup and speaking with male classmates. Even after the breakup, A continued to contact her, checking whether she had spoken to other men, threatening to destroy the house, and forcing her to meet him at designated locations.The court noted that A had previously received two juvenile protection orders for similar offenses. While in custody for the current case, he was also disciplined for assaulting other detainees. In explaining the sentence, the court said the defendant confined and assaulted his former girlfriend for an extended period without justifiable cause and that the severity of the violence was considerable. It added that given the victim’s physical and psychological suffering and her request for strict punishment, a severe sentence was unavoidable despite the defendant’s status as a juvenile.Under Korea’s juvenile law, offenders between ages 14 and 19 may receive both a principal and subordinate term in consideration of their potential for rehabilitation. In A’s case, the four-year sentence is the standard term, but he may be eligible for release after three years if he demonstrates good behavior in prison.부산=강성명 기자 smkang@donga.com