LG, Samsung, SK to display next-gen battery solutions

South Korea’s three largest battery makers, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On, will unveil next-generation technologies and market strategies at InterBattery 2026, the country’s largest battery exhibition, set for March 11-13 at COEX in Gangnam, Seoul, the companies said March 2.This year’s event will spotlight not only electric vehicle batteries but also energy storage systems tailored for artificial intelligence data centers, robotics and drones, underscoring the industry’s shift toward high-growth industrial applications.LG Energy Solution will introduce its ESS platform, JF2 DC Link 5.0, designed for South Korea’s domestic power grid. Scheduled for mass production in May, the system is built on the company’s lithium iron phosphate JF2 battery. The firm said the product strengthens fire safety while improving installation flexibility and operational efficiency.The company will also highlight battery applications in robotics and unmanned systems, featuring LG Cloi developed by LG Electronics and the autonomous Carti100 robot from Bear Robotics.Samsung SDI plans to present ultra-high-power batteries aimed at reducing downtime in AI data centers. Its lineup includes uninterruptible power supply systems built with prismatic U8A1 batteries and battery backup units equipped with high-output cylindrical cells. The company will also display its integrated ESS platform, the Samsung Battery Box, and outline progress toward next year’s commercialization of all-solid-state batteries, linking the technology to robotics applications under its “physical AI” strategy.SK On will center its exhibition on ESS offerings, showcasing high-energy-density LFP pouch batteries and containerized systems equipped with reinforced safety features. In robotics, the company will present automated mobile robots from Hyundai Wia powered by high-nickel ternary batteries. The robots are already deployed at industrial facilities, including Hyundai Motor Group’s Meta Plant America.박현익 기자 beepark@donga.com