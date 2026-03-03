K-pop stars to throw first pitches at WBC

K-pop stars will throw ceremonial first pitches at South Korea’s games in the 2026 World Baseball Classic group stage.On March 2, the tournament organizing committee announced that Wendy of Red Velvet will take the mound for the March 5 game against the Czech Republic, Johnny of NCT for the March 8 matchup against Taiwan, and Wooyoung of ATEEZ for the March 9 game against Australia. All three games will be played at Tokyo Dome in Japan.Wendy, who will throw the first pitch for South Korea’s opener, said through the tournament’s domestic publicity agency that she was honored to stand on a global stage and hoped to send positive energy to the Korean players. Johnny said he was excited to attend the tournament in person and cheer for Korea, adding that he would support the team louder than anyone else.Wooyoung said it was both thrilling and nerve-racking to throw a pitch in front of the national team and that he hoped to help the squad finish the group stage with a victory.South Korea’s national baseball team, led by manager Ryu Ji-hyun, will compete in Group C against the Czech Republic, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. A top-two finish would send the team to the quarterfinals in the United States. After group-stage exits in each of the past three tournaments, South Korea is seeking to restore its standing in the competition.조영우 기자 jero@donga.com