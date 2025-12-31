EverEx Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award, Accelerates Market Expansion Across US, Europe, and Asia

EverEX has been named an honoree at the CES 2026 Innovation Awards in the Digital Health category / source=EverEX

EverEx, a specialized musculoskeletal digital healthcare enterprise, has been named an honoree at the CES 2026 Innovation Awards in the Digital Health category.CES, the world’s largest consumer technology exhibition, is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9. The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) has organized the "Seoul Pavilion" within the CES startup exhibition area to support domestic startups that have achieved significant technological innovation. Selected as a participant in the Seoul Pavilion, EverEx will showcase "MORA Care," a digital solution designed for musculoskeletal management and prevention.MORA Care distinguishes itself through AI-based motion analysis technology and a data-driven, personalized musculoskeletal management solution. It has been evaluated as setting a new global standard for the management and prevention of Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs), which are known to be the most common cause of industrial accidents and occupational injuries among employees.This accolade marks a repeat success for the company; EverEx previously won a CES 2024 Innovation Award in the Digital Health category for its digital therapeutic device. With this latest award, the company’s technological prowess and innovative capabilities have been officially recognized once again on the global stage.EverEx currently holds a digital rehabilitation monitoring solution registered as an FDA Class II medical device. Leveraging this asset, the company has successfully entered the U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) market. Recently, EverEx signed a supply agreement with U.S. medical device distributor Xenco Medical, commencing full-scale product supply through a network of over 400 hospitals and clinics nationwide. The company is also expanding its local business territory through cooperation with the comprehensive medical group, Hudson MD Group. Consequently, EverEx has established an RTM model eligible for insurance reimbursement, securing a stable global revenue base beyond simple technology exports.Since establishing its U.S. subsidiary in 2022, EverEx has steadily expanded its global footprint, adding a Singapore subsidiary in 2025. In 2026, the company plans to establish a Japanese subsidiary to further solidify its position in the Asian market.Based on this robust global expansion strategy, EverEx is building an AI and data-driven personalized rehabilitation ecosystem. Furthermore, the company is preparing to leap forward as a global integrated "Rehab-Care" platform linked with specific national medical systems."Winning the CES Innovation Award is a meaningful achievement that officially recognizes EverEx's technology and innovation on the global stage," said Chan Yoon, CEO of EverEx. "Leveraging this recognition, we plan to strengthen our entry strategies for the U.S., European, and Asian markets. We will also expand our global medical institution network and advance our AI-based personalized rehab services to accelerate the commercialization of MORA Care." Yoon added, "We will continue to innovate so that musculoskeletal management, the most common issue in industrial sites, can be practically managed through the MORA Care solution."Hyun-woo Kim, CEO of the SBA, stated, "Seoul is proving the innovation and potential of its startup ecosystem in the global market by producing numerous Innovation Award winners every year. The SBA will continue to enhance the global expansion achievements of startups through various support projects and build a sophisticated 'Seoul-style' startup ecosystem."By Kui-im Park (luckyim@itdonga.com)