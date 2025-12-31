Lee Jae-myung visits China to strengthen strategic ties

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 4 to 7, marking his first overseas trip of the new year. During the four-day visit, he is scheduled to hold his second summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip will also mark the first visit by a South Korean president to China in six years, following former President Moon Jae-in’s visit.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung said at a briefing that the meeting will take place just over two months after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit held in Gyeongju. She said the two leaders will discuss ways to solidify the full restoration of the South Korea-China strategic partnership and pursue tangible outcomes in areas that directly affect citizens. These areas include supply chains, investment, the digital economy, transnational crime and environmental cooperation.President Lee will conduct official engagements in Beijing from Jan. 4 to 6, including the summit talks and a state banquet hosted by President Xi. Meetings with senior Chinese officials are also being coordinated. The summit agenda is expected to include key issues such as South Korea’s plans to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, China’s maritime installations in the West Sea, and cross-strait relations between China and Taiwan. Observers expect Lee to urge China to play a constructive role in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula and advancing North Korea’s denuclearization. Kang described the meeting as an opportunity to discuss broader Northeast Asian issues within a framework of mutual cooperation.On Jan. 6 and 7, President Lee will travel to Shanghai. Cheong Wa Dae said the visit will reflect on major historical milestones, including the 150th anniversary of the birth of independence activist Kim Gu and the 100th anniversary of the Shanghai Provisional Government building. The itinerary will also include efforts to promote partnerships between South Korean and Chinese companies in venture and startup sectors, with the aim of shaping future bilateral cooperation.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com