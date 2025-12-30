The danger of unchecked power behind the presidency

The special prosecutor investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee released the findings of a 180-day probe on Dec. 29. The prosecutor concluded that Kim exercised influence comparable to that of a president and interfered in state affairs and elections, warning that South Korea’s public system had been severely undermined. Although Kim was investigated over allegations including stock price manipulation involving Deutsch Motors and interference in party nominations linked to Myung Tae-kyun, she repeatedly avoided punishment. The special prosecutor said her ability to receive about 370 million won in money and valuables by offering public positions as inducements stemmed from wielding power backed by her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The prosecutor argued that Kim’s conduct amounted to a modern-day version of buying and selling public offices, a practice long relegated to history books. The breadth of her influence, exercised under the designation “V0,” was revealed through testimony from individuals who supplied her with money and valuables. Investigators found that these individuals consistently believed approaching Kim would advance their interests and therefore treated her as a conduit for their requests. The investigation concluded that those requests were carried out as asked. In that sense, the prosecutor said, it proved to be a calculated decision for groups such as the Unification Church and Seohee Construction to visit Kim bearing luxury handbags and necklaces.It is widely accepted that Kim, who held no official public position, could not have intervened in public appointments without the involvement of former President Yoon. For that reason, it is difficult to disentangle Yoon’s role from the process through which personnel requests conveyed to Kim were ultimately carried out. If Yoon was aware that Kim had accepted money or valuables, the conduct could constitute bribery. During questioning by the special prosecutor, however, Yoon reportedly denied having any such knowledge. With the case now referred to the National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency, additional inquiry is needed to clarify the facts.The investigation also produced indications that several of Yoon’s close aides helped shield Kim. According to the special prosecutor, a senior official from the presidential transition committee was involved in a process in which Kim intervened in the selection of contractors for construction work at the presidential residence. Investigators further found signs that Kim received updates, via the justice minister and others, on the progress of probes into allegations related to Deutsch Motors stock manipulation and the receipt of a Dior handbag. Each of these issues requires further scrutiny to establish the full picture. In addition, a number of allegations remain unresolved due to time constraints, including suspicions surrounding changes to the route of the Yangpyeong expressway and claims of lobbying to protect former Marine Corps 1st Division commander Lim Seong-geun. All of these matters are closely tied to Kim’s alleged interference in state affairs and warrant a thorough investigation.