EONEOMS Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award, "Changes Daily Styling Experience"

EONEOMS smart dressing mirror 'HEYMIRROR' selected for CES 2026 Innovation Award / source=EONEOMS

HEYMIRROR supports personalized dress recommendations as well as space care technology to manage the dressing room / source=EONEOMS

EONEOMS, a burgeoning leader in smart home technology, has been named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoreein the Smart Home category for its AI-powered smart dressing mirror, ‘HEYMIRROR’EONEOMS stated that the award serves as global recognition of HEYMIRROR’s potential as a next-generation lifestyle platform that seamlessly integrates fashion, smart home technology, and artificial intelligence. The company highlighted that this achievement provides a strategic foothold for its expansion into the global market.HEYMIRROR transcends the traditional functions of a mirror, operating instead as an AI-based lifestyle curator. By performing a comprehensive analysis of auser’s existing wardrobe, local weather, personal schedules, TPO (Time, Place, Occasion), and individual style preferences, it automatically recommends personalized outfits. The device features multi-user recognition, providing bespoke styling suggestions for each family member without the need for manual logins. Furthermore, it establishes a new benchmark for "smart styling" by allowing users to preview looks through AI-generated images and video content before even getting dressed.The hardware is equipped with advanced radar and voice sensorsto detect user presence. When the user is away, HEYMIRROR automatically activates built-in sterilization lamps and plasma fans to manage air quality and hygiene within the dressing room. It also integrates with a wider ecosystem of Home IoT devices—such as dehumidifiers and smart lighting—to optimize the garment storage environment. Through these innovations, EONEOMS is redefining the dressing room from a mere utility space into an "AI-managed environment."“HEYMIRROR is more than just a smart mirror, it is an intelligent lifestyle platform that deeply understands and interacts with the user’s daily routine” said Hyung-ho Nam, CEO of EONEOMS. “It offers a comprehensive experience that alleviates the 'what to wear' dilemma, maintains the air quality of the living space, and reflects the unique tastes of every family member.”He further noted, “Winning the CES Innovation Award is significant as it validates the direction of our AI-driven personalizationtechnology on a global stage. We will continue to pioneer new markets where fashion, smart home tech, and AI converge.”Hyun-woo Kim, CEO of the SBA remarked on the achievement, stating, “Seoul continues to prove the innovativeness and potential of its startup ecosystem to the global market by producing numerous Innovation Award winners each year.” He added, “The SBA remains committed to bolstering the global reach of our startups through diverse support initiatives and building a sophisticated, Seoul-centric startup ecosystem.”’By Man-hyuk Han (mh@itdonga.com)