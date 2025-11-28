POREMCO: “We Will Lead a Sustainable Steel Industry Through Rolling Roll Recycling”

Si-woo Yim, CEO of POREMCO / source=POREMCO

Steel is often referred to as the "rice of industry." It serves as the cornerstone of modern infrastructure, essential for everything from automobiles and shipbuilding to construction and machinery. According to the Korea Iron & Steel Association (KISA), South Korea’s crude steel production reached 63.55 million tons in 2024, ranking sixth globally.However, the industry that has enriched human life now faces the imperative challenge of "Carbon Neutrality." The global tightening of carbon regulations and the spread of ESG management have placed the steel sector under intense scrutiny.By nature of its manufacturing process, the steel industry is energy-intensive and a significant emitter of greenhouse gases. Data from the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment indicates that the Korean steel industry emitted approximately 651.4 million tons of greenhouse gases in 2024, accounting for 15% of the total national emissions. While there is a shift from blast furnaces—which burn fossil fuels—to electric arc furnaces (EAF), skeptics argue that the greenhouse gas reduction effects remain limited.Amidst these challenges, the industry is turning its attention to the utilization of "Rolling Rolls," a critical component in steel manufacturing. Rolling is a process where metal is passed between two rotating rolls to stretch it or reduce its thickness. During this process, the rolls are exposed to extreme heat and pressure. Even high-strength rolls eventually suffer surface wear and cracks after repeated use. Once they reach the end of their lifespan, these rolls are typically discarded. Domestic steel mills alone generate approximately 180,000 tons of waste rolling rolls annually. These discarded rolls are usually melted down in furnaces for reprocessing, a step that emits massive amounts of greenhouse gases.One company has discovered new value in these worn-out rolls that others dismissed as waste: POREMCO. A specialized rolling roll recycling startup, POREMCO collects rolls destined for the scrapyard and breathes new life into them using precision machining technology. They maintain performance on par with new products while significantly cutting costs and carbon emissions. POREMCO’s technology is delivering a fresh shock to the conservative steel industry.How did POREMCO come to challenge the rolling roll recycling sector? We sat down with CEO Si-woo Yim to hear his story."I was in charge of rolling roll operations in the steel industry. Watching rolls being discarded after a certain period of use felt like such a waste. Even if they are used, with proper machining, they are fully recyclable."Yim is a veteran who spent 36 years overseeing rolling roll management in the steel sector. He founded POREMCO with the conviction that utilizing rolls unnecessarily replaced in the field could achieve both carbon neutrality and new value creation. He focused on the recyclability of waste rolls, estimating that out of the 180,000 tons generated annually, about 60,000 tons were viable for recycling.This vision coincided with the rise of ESG management across industries. Yim was convinced that as a Climate-tech company, POREMCO could contribute to reducing carbon emissions while simultaneously boosting the cost competitiveness of the steel industry. Consequently, POREMCO established the "Eco-Roll" business model, which involves collecting and remanufacturing waste rolling rolls.POREMCO’s recycling method is systematic. First, rolls scheduled for disposal at steel mills are collected. They undergo inspection and re-machining to be resized into smaller dimensions. These reprocessed rolls are then deployed in different rolling lines suitable for their new size.The distinct advantage of the Eco-Roll is its price competitiveness. "We can lower the price by about 40% compared to new products," Yim explained. "Since we are reprocessing rolls that have already been manufactured, there are no raw material costs. The performance is identical to new products."Reduced lead time is another key strength. Due to their large volume, manufacturing new rolling rolls typically takes six months to a year. In contrast, POREMCO’s Eco-Rolls do not require a casting process and can be completed in just three months—effectively halving the delivery time.Because Eco-Rolls are upcycled products, quality control is paramount. POREMCO conducts Ultrasonic Testing (UT) four times to detect cracks and ensure durability."When we collect waste rolls, the first thing we do is an ultrasonic inspection. If defects are found, they are immediately discarded," Yim stated. "We repeat the ultrasonic testing after every machining step because internal cracks can occur during heat treatment. We inspect them one last time before final shipment."This rigorous quality control system is POREMCO’s core competency and a strategy to dispel the concerns of steel mills that have previously experienced issues, such as breakage, when using regenerated rolls.For Yim, the developer of the Eco-Roll, the primary concerns are the difficulties facing the domestic steel industry and securing empirical data. The steel industry is currently in crisis, with China aggressively expanding its global reach armed with low prices. While domestic steel mills still hold an edge in quality, the industry fears it is only a matter of time before they are overtaken.POREMCO emphasizes that Eco-Rolls will contribute not only to solving environmental problems but also to strengthening the competitiveness of the domestic steel industry."Rolling rolls are classified as strategic materials in steel mills. Reducing this cost leads to overall cost reduction," said CEO Yim. "In the domestic rolling roll market, valued at approximately 800 billion KRW (approx. $600 million), if Eco-Rolls capture just 10% usage, we believe steel mills could achieve 30-40% in cost savings."The solution also aids in reducing greenhouse gases and carbon emissions. By diverting waste rolls from the furnace, carbon emissions are directly curtailed. POREMCO is currently testing Eco-Rolls through major domestic steel groups. As of June 2025, four sets of Eco-Rolls have been supplied, with testing approximately 80% complete. The final results are expected in December 2025 or early 2026. POREMCO plans to accelerate sales based on this measurement data.Empirical data is crucial for POREMCO. "Prejudice against recycled rolls is strong. There is a deep-rooted perception that recycled rolls break easily or are dangerous," Yim admitted. "If positive test results come out through major conglomerates, that immediately becomes a reference. I believe this is the most important aspect in terms of sales."Beyond the Eco-Roll business, POREMCO is devising a project to recycle rolling roll byproducts. This involves collecting the grinding sludge generated when polishing rolls and reusing it as raw material. These byproducts contain high-value alloy components such as nickel, vanadium, and molybdenum. CEO Yim explained that collecting, separating, and supplying these byproducts in chip or powder form would help achieve resource circulation goals.POREMCO plans to enter the global steel market with its Eco-Rolls. The company has already entered the Indonesian market and generated revenue. Next, they are knocking on the doors of advanced steel nations like those in Europe, the United States, and Japan. With carbon neutrality being a global agenda, they calculate that the competitive edge of Eco-Rolls in reducing carbon emissions is sufficient.The company is also leveraging steel-related exhibitions and promotional support programs. POREMCO is actively participating in domestic and international steel exhibitions to build brand awareness and is utilizing PR programs provided by support agencies.POREMCO is participating in the "Super-gap Open Innovation PR Support Program" run by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA). This program supports the enhancement of public relations and marketing capabilities for selected "Super-gap" enterprises. Through this, POREMCO received network support necessary for pioneering overseas channels, as well as practical assistance ranging from prototype production to raw material purchasing."Through the SBA Super-gap Open Innovation PR Support Program, we received help in improving the quality of Eco-Rolls and opening new sales channels. I am confident that this program has served as a foundation for POREMCO to leap forward as a global Climate-tech company," said Yim."Under the slogan 'Green Tomorrow, Creating New Value,' POREMCO wants to create an environment for the next generation. With the mindset of sweeping a corner of the earth with a broom, we will revitalize discarded resources into value, contributing to opening a sustainable future for the steel industry."POREMCO has proposed a blueprint to build a sustainable market through resource circulation. Their plan is to find gems in piles of waste that others overlook, blowing a "green wind" into the steel industry. Yim expressed his determination to secure competitiveness for the steel sector and contribute to overcoming the climate crisis through Eco-Rol.By Hyung-seok Kang (redbk@itdonga.com)