Parliament approves arrest motion for Choo Kyung-ho

On Nov. 27, South Korea’s National Assembly approved a motion to authorize the arrest of People Power Party lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho, a three-term representative from Dalseong, Daegu, on charges of obstructing a vote to lift martial law, an act considered part of key duties during a rebellion. The arrest request, filed by special prosecutor Jo Eun-seok, will be decided after a court hearing on the warrant, possibly as early as next week. If Choo is detained, the ruling party is expected to step up pressure to disband what it considers an unconstitutional opposition party.In the afternoon session, the National Assembly approved the motion with 172 votes in favor and four against, out of 180 members present. Two members abstained and two votes were invalid. Voting on the arrest authorization, conducted by secret ballot, requires a majority of members present and a majority of votes cast for approval. The People Power Party boycotted the vote.Speaking on his own behalf, Choo said, “The special prosecutor forcibly twisted my routine activities and statements as floor leader to fabricate the arrest warrant. On the day of the martial law vote, I never encouraged or persuaded any of our party’s lawmakers to abstain.”Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho explained the rationale for the arrest request, saying, “Choo participated in key duties during the rebellion by cooperating with then-President Yoon Suk-yeol’s attempt to block the lifting of martial law, interfering with lawmakers’ deliberations and their exercise of voting rights.”이상헌 dapaper@donga.com