AI Agent Collaboration: Langcode Inc. Launches 'Integrated Agent Hub' to Connect Third-Party AI

The role of Generative AI is expanding from simple assistance to executing complex corporate tasks. We have entered the era of the "AI Agent"—autonomous software systems that act like executive assistants, performing complex reasoning to achieve specific goals rather than merely summarizing information or translating text.While a growing number of companies are rushing to adopt AI agents, high uncertainty remains due to the lack of established methodologies and structures. Many enterprises struggle to effectively train and apply AI due to fragmented data structures and convoluted internal processes.Langcode Inc., a Korean startup, has stepped forward to solve this puzzle by developing and supplying an enterprise-specific generative agent platform. The company provides the CXP (Conversational AI eXperience Platform), which helps corporate clients rapidly adopt and utilize AI. Furthermore, through its "Integrated Agent Hub," Langcode Inc. supports companies in flexibly leveraging the strengths of various AI technologies. Ultimately, Langcode Inc. aims for "AI Democratization," enabling field managers—not just a handful of developers—to apply and expand AI within their workflows.Langcode Inc. CEO Min-jun Kim, sensing how technology was reshaping economic and social structures, switched his major from Economics to Computational Science at Seoul National University, believing that "to deeply understand the economy, one must directly utilize technology." After experiencing product development and commercialization as a CTO at an AI-based language learning startup, he founded Langcode Inc. Inc. to address the difficulties he faced in software development. Initially starting as a coding support chatbot, the company evolved into an enterprise generative agent platform in response to expanding client demands across various industries."It is crucial to become a technology company that provides tangible value to customers," Kim emphasized.Langcode Inc. Inc.’s CXP is a platform designed to help companies easily create and utilize custom AI agents that perform personalized Q&A and task automation based on corporate data. The core of CXP is Langcode Inc. Inc.’s proprietary Agentic AI Engine. This engine automatically optimizes the prompts and workflows of AI agents to fit the distinct data and business processes of each client.For instance, while general-purpose AI models excel at tasks like translation and summarization, their accuracy often drops when dealing with field-specific operations involving internal regulations and technical terminology. Langcode Inc. Inc. addresses this by optimally combining various AI models according to the situation to develop AI agents tailored to the enterprise.CXP is applicable across diverse industries, including finance, retail, manufacturing, heavy industry, telecommunications, and the public sector. It demonstrates powerful hierarchical reasoning capabilities, going beyond simple document search and summarization in complex and specialized fields."While RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) based agents that provide Q&A for documents or regulations are the most common, we are seeing an increasing number of cases where AI collaborates with managers in specialized areas to process tasks, such as analyzing and understanding complex data in real-time," said CEO Kim.The biggest advantage is that field managers can directly create, apply, and expand AI agents. Unlike traditional AI implementation methods that require professional developers or engineers to manually modify code, CXP’s agents can adapt to data additions or changes on their own, or adjust to new situations with simple user feedback.As AI agents are applied to various departments and tasks within a company, countless agents are being created. The problem is that these agents operate in silos, unable to communicate with one another, making flexible usage difficult. The new challenge has shifted from merely adopting a single agent to "securing the strengths of various AI technologies and utilizing them flexibly."Langcode Inc. has presented the Integrated Agent Hub as the solution. This is a solution that integrates different agents and coordinates their collaboration. When a user issues a command, the hub automatically selects the agent best optimized for the task, executes the workflow in the correct order, and consolidates the results for the user. Because it practically coordinates detailed agents to collaborate, it is also called a "Multi-Agent Orchestration Hub." Orchestration refers to the technology of tuning different agents to fit needs and tasks, much like conducting an orchestra."Companies often create various agents for regulation search, approvals, or meeting room reservations but fail to link them, missing out on synergy," Kim explained. "The Integrated Agent Hub is an operating system that connects and forces collaboration among all agents within a company."Notably, the hub integrates not only agents created within CXP but also those made on third-party platforms. The technical differentiator is Langcode Inc. Inc.’s "Moderator." The Moderator plays the role of exploring and evaluating how to use other agents."Communication between AI agents requires a standardized protocol, but in the field, there are many existing systems or chatbots that do not follow standards," said Kim. "Langcode Inc. Inc. covers and automates even these non-standard environments. Companies can reduce the risk of relying on a specific AI and enable flexible integration without modifying existing systems even when new technologies emerge."In fact, Langcode Inc. maintains a complementary partnership with Microsoft. "Beyond the user education and service linkage supported by Microsoft, Langcode Inc. can provide AI agents specialized for complex data and business processes that Copilot cannot handle," Kim noted.He added, "The Integrated Agent Hub is a future game-changer. We commercialized it this September and signed a contract with a major telecommunications conglomerate immediately upon launch. As corporate maturity in AI agent adoption rises, the demand for and adoption of the Integrated Hub will increase."Since its establishment in 2020, Langcode Inc. Inc. has secured over 40 major domestic and international enterprise clients across finance, retail, manufacturing, heavy industry, telecommunications, and the public sector. Having completed the implementation and productization of key technologies, including the Integrated Agent Hub, the company is currently raising Series A funding to fuel full-scale growth."Although we are in the growth stage, our secured technology and client cases are receiving excellent evaluations globally as well as domestically," said Kim."Our challenge is to systematize the most practical and realistic AI agent adoption methodology together with our customers," Kim stated. "Beyond providing consulting, we are considering building a system where AI itself proposes how to utilize AI by gathering know-how. Moving beyond the level of collaboration between agents, we aim to advance to a level where AI proactively decides and proceeds with tasks once humans set the direction."From its inception, Langcode Inc. Inc. has set its sights on global markets. "Our strategy is to provide customized AI tailored to markets with different regulations and security requirements, such as the Middle East, Europe, and Singapore," Kim revealed. Specifically, the Integrated Agent Hub is currently undergoing technology verification projects with government agencies in Dubai, UAE. The company plans to accelerate overseas expansion based on SaaS (Software as a Service) models by 2026.These achievements were supported by the Open Innovation and Global Expansion Support Programs of the Seoul Business Agency (SBA)."The SBA support projects provided immense help by offering a structure that creates tangible results, such as deriving specific collaboration cases and connecting us with overseas investors and partners, rather than just simple funding," Kim said. Langcode Inc. Inc. is also participating in the SBA’s "Super Gap Open Innovation PR Support Program," which enhances the PR and marketing capabilities of selected high-potential companies."As we are attracting attention in the global market for our technical distinctiveness and excellent customer cases, we will lead the market by enabling the processing of complex tasks beyond the limits of a single agent through the Integrated Agent Hub," CEO Kim emphasized. "Ultimately, Langcode Inc. Inc. aims to be a partner that realizes collaboration between AI and humans, supporting companies to focus on creative work."By Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)