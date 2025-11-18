Dutch sprinter Kok breaks women’s 500-meter record

The women’s 500 meters world record in speedskating held by Lee Sang-hwa, the retired Korean star once regarded as the eternal “ice queen,” has been broken in 12 years. The skater who surpassed Lee was Femke Kok of the Netherlands, a 25-year-old sprint specialist.Kok crossed the finish line in 36.09 seconds in the second women’s 500-meter race at the first stop of the 2025-2026 International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup on Nov. 17 at the Utah Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City. She broke Lee’s world record of 36.36 seconds, set on the same day in 2013 at the same venue, by 0.27 seconds.Lee’s record in the women’s 500 meters had stood longer than any other Olympic speedskating mark for men or women. Skaters worldwide refined new techniques and took advantage of advances in technology and equipment, yet Lee’s time remained untouchable. She often said she hoped her record would stand as long as possible, while acknowledging it would eventually be broken.Kok had already set a personal best of 36.48 seconds to win the first race on Nov. 16. In that race, she closed to within 0.12 seconds of Lee’s world record. “I watched the video of Lee Sang-hwa setting the world record countless times,” Kok said. “Her 100-meter split that day was 10.09 seconds. I want to improve my start.” Kok’s 100-meter split in the first race was 10.27 seconds.In the second race, Kok improved her 100-meter split to 10.19 seconds. She then accelerated through the remaining 400 meters to break the world record. “I have dreamed of this moment for a long time,” she said. “I even watched Lee’s race footage again this morning. I still have not matched her 100-meter time, so if I improve that part, I think I can set an even better record.”Korea’s rising star Lee Na-hyeon, 20, won bronze in the women’s 500 meters second race with a personal best of 37.03 seconds. In the men’s 500 meters second race, Kim Jun-ho, 30, took bronze with a Korean record of 33.78 seconds.The Utah Olympic Oval, located at an altitude of 1,425 meters, is known as a fast ice rink. Lower air resistance, dry weather, and meticulous ice maintenance allow skaters to glide more efficiently.Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com