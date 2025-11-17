U.S. naval chief visits South Korea, supports MASGA

Adm. Daryl Caudle, the U.S. chief of naval operations, and Kevin Kim, chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan and Hanwha Ocean in Geoje on Nov. 15 to review ways to strengthen South Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation. The visit came shortly after the release of the South Korea-U.S. joint fact sheet and marked the formal launch of the Make American Shipbuilding Great Again project, known as MASGA. Industry officials said the trip confirmed the possibility that U.S. Navy vessels could be built in South Korea, expanding cooperation beyond routine maintenance, repair and overhaul work.At HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, Caudle boarded the Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, the second ship in the Aegis destroyer series, and exclaimed, "Beautiful!" in admiration. In the guestbook, he wrote, "The partnership and friendship between the U.S. Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy have never been stronger." Caudle also expressed to HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun that he was satisfied with the South Korea-U.S. joint fact sheet.Caudle then visited Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard, where he stood before the USNS Charles Drew, a U.S. Navy supply vessel undergoing maintenance, and said South Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation would strengthen the bilateral alliance. Hanwha Ocean holds both the first and the largest number of U.S. Navy maintenance, repair and overhaul contracts among South Korean shipyards.Caudle also held a press briefing in Seoul on Nov. 14, describing the United States’ official approval for South Korea to build nuclear-powered submarines as historic for both countries. He said it was natural to expect the submarines would help deter China. Regarding the potential roles of U.S. Forces Korea and the South Korean military in the event of a cross-strait conflict triggered by a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Caudle said a clash between major powers such as the United States and China would require all hands on deck and that both forces would certainly have roles to play. His remarks suggested U.S. Forces Korea could be deployed as a mobile force in Northeast Asia rather than being limited to defending the Korean Peninsula.Jae-Hyeng Kim monami@donga.com