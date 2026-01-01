Seoul plans expanded independence for Marine Corps

South Korea’s Marine Corps will regain operational control of its main combat units, the 1st and 2nd Marine divisions, more than 50 years after that authority was transferred to the Army.Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back announced the plan on Dec. 31, unveiling a restructuring proposal that would place the Marine Corps under what the government describes as a quasi-fourth service system. The announcement came 13 days after President Lee Jae-myung emphasized the need to strengthen the Marine Corps’ independence during a Defense Ministry briefing on Dec. 18 last year. The reorganization was a campaign pledge by Lee and is included in the administration’s 123 key state policy tasks finalized in September last year.Ahn said the quasi-fourth service system would keep the Marine Corps under the Navy while granting the Marine Corps commandant authority comparable to that of the chiefs of staff of the Army, Navy and Air Force. He added that operational control of the 1st Marine Division would be restored by the end of 2026, followed by the 2nd Marine Division by 2028, allowing the Marine Corps to fully exercise command authority over its subordinate units.Operational control of the two divisions was transferred to the Army in 1973, when the Marine Corps headquarters was disbanded. The arrangement remained in place even after the headquarters was reestablished in 1987.Ahn also said the government would consider promoting Marine Corps officers to the rank of four-star general. Under options being reviewed, the Marine Corps commandant, currently a three-star general, could remain in service after completing his term and be appointed to a four-star post such as deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command or vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Another option under consideration is the establishment of a separate Marine Corps operational command, similar to those of the Army, Navy and Air Force, to exercise authority over subordinate units.Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com